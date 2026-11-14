Ijebu Detty December Festival Launches to Boost Ijebuland Tourism and Economy

The Ijebu Detty December festival returns to Ijebuland with a full-day agenda of culture, commerce, and concerts, aiming to establish the region as a premier festive destination beyond the traditional Ileya season.

Organizers have unveiled the comprehensive vision for the Ijebu Detty December festival, positioning the event as a strategic initiative to stimulate local economic activity and cultural pride in Ijebuland. The newly christened festival seeks to capture the festive energy typically reserved for Lagos or Abuja, channeling it directly into the Ijebu region to attract visitors and investment.

Festival Managers Africa International Limited, the company behind the event, aims to create a sustained annual platform that encourages the diaspora and residents to return home during the December holiday season. By establishing Ijebuland as a vibrant destination for entertainment and tourism, the organizers hope to mirror the success of other major Nigerian festive celebrations while highlighting the unique heritage of the Ijebu people.

Also read Nigeria's Detty December: Mayorkun, Davido, and Wizkid Headline Festive Concerts in Lagos

Strategic Economic Objectives for the Region

The primary goal of the Ijebu Detty December festival is to transform the December period into a peak economic season for Ijebuland, similar to how the Ileya celebration traditionally drives significant return migration and spending. Organizers recognize that while December is a busy month for travel, Ijebuland has historically lacked a dedicated, large-scale event to capitalize on the returning population and holiday visitors.

This initiative is designed to provide a structured opportunity for the creative community, small business owners, and service providers to showcase their talents and goods to a broad audience. By concentrating economic activities into a single, well-organized weekend, the festival intends to generate substantial revenue for local vendors, hospitality providers, and the broader Ijebu economy.

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Organizer Background and Corporate Structure

Festival Managers Africa International Limited, established approximately two years ago, is spearheading the production of this landmark event. The company was founded by an Ijebu man who draws upon extensive personal experience in experiential marketing and festival management, having previously managed the Orimolusi Ojude Oba Festival for five years through a sister company.

The founder, who identifies as a son of the soil from Ijebu-Igbo, cited his personal connection to Ijebuland as a key motivator for launching this venture. The decision to start from home was driven by a desire to contribute to the development of the region using professional event management expertise. The organization aims to attract brand support in subsequent years by delivering exciting projects with high production value and technical precision.

Full-Day Event Schedule and Cultural Programming

The Ijebu Detty December festival is structured as a continuous, full-day experience beginning at noon and extending into the early hours of the following morning. The schedule is divided into distinct segments designed to cater to diverse interests, ranging from commerce to high-energy entertainment.

From noon until 3pm, the event focuses on the day experience, featuring an opening ceremony followed by dedicated sections for food, fashion, lifestyle, and exhibitions. This segment allows local businesses, including small and medium-sized enterprises, to display their products, while visitors explore the richness of Ijebu culture, cuisine, and contemporary African fashion.

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Between 3pm and 10pm, the festival shifts to the vibe experience, which includes comedy shows, DJ performances, dance competitions, and interactive games. A notable highlight during this period is the Ankara Fashion Challenge, an event designed to celebrate creativity and contemporary African design. Cultural performances and live entertainment will also dominate this afternoon slot, ensuring continuous engagement for attendees.

The final segment, launching at approximately 10pm, serves as the Detty Night finale. This portion of the festival features a major concert headlined by one of the leading artistes from Ijebuland, supported by two other Afrobeats artistes whose participation is currently being finalized. The lineup also includes several comedians, dancers, and entertainers from the region, providing a crucial platform for homegrown talent to showcase their contributions to the entertainment industry.

Positioning Ijebuland as a Premier Destination

By integrating commerce, culture, and entertainment, the Ijebu Detty December festival aims to establish Ijebuland as a recognized destination for the festive season. Organizers are actively working to raise awareness that the region offers a compelling alternative to the crowded celebrations in Lagos and other major cities.

The event seeks to expose visitors from other parts of the country to the unique way of life in Ijebuland, fostering a deeper appreciation for the local heritage. Ultimately, the festival represents a strategic effort to leverage the power of community and celebration to drive long-term tourism and economic growth in the region.