Ijebu chiefs dissolve AIAC, form Adele Oba Awujale in Council

Traditional chiefs in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, have dissolved the Awujale Interregnum Administrative Council and replaced it with a 14-member Adele Oba Awujale in Council to oversee affairs pending the installation of a new Awujale.

Traditional chiefs in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, have dissolved the Awujale Interregnum Administrative Council (AIAC) and replaced it with the Adele Oba Awujale in Council. The new body will oversee the affairs of the ancient town pending the emergence of a substantive Awujale.

The decision was reached at a meeting of the Ilamuren, Pampa, Odi and other senior chiefs of Ijebu-Ode. The traditional leaders unanimously adopted a resolution mandating members of the AIAC to step down from their existing positions and assume membership of the newly constituted Adele Oba Awujale in Council. The resolution was signed by the Chairman of the Adele Oba Awujale in Council, Dr Sonny Kuku, who holds the Ogbeni Oja title.

Also read 2027: Tinubu Campaign Council rolls out strategies to mobilise CSOs

A copy of the statement was obtained by our correspondent on Monday. About a month after the death of 91-year-old Oba Sikiru Adetona in July 2025, the state government constituted an administrative body to manage various administrative and traditional responsibilities during the transition until a new Awujale is installed. The constitution of the administrative body was announced in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Ganiyu Hamzat, and made available to journalists.

Advertisement

Legal Basis for New Administrative Body

The body was chaired by the Ogbeni Oja of Ijebuland and co-founder of Eko Hospital, Lagos, Chief Folorunso Kuku, who is also designated as one of the Ilamurens. In the resolution, the chiefs said the decision to transition from the interregnum administration to the Adele Oba Awujale in Council was informed by their consideration of the traditional and statutory frameworks governing the Awujale chieftaincy institution.

They noted that the Ogun State Chiefs Law of 2021 does not expressly establish an Awujale Regency Council, nor does it prescribe a general procedure for the appointment of a Regent during an interregnum. They maintained, however, that the Chiefs Law and the 1957 Declaration provide an existing framework for the recognition of customary arrangements, including the traditional institution of the Adele Oba Awujale in Council.

The statement said, Upon consideration of the applicable traditional and statutory framework, it was observed that the Ogun State Chiefs Law of 2021 does not expressly establish an Awujale Regency Council, nor does it prescribe a general procedure for the appointment of a Regent. It was further noted that the Chiefs Law and Declaration of 1957 provide an existing framework within which customary declarations are made and recognised, including the traditional institution of the Adele Oba Awujale in Council.

AIAC Members to Assume New Roles

In view of the foregoing, a motion was moved and unanimously adopted that all members of the Awujale Interregnum Administrative Council (AIAC) should formally step down from their existing positions and transition into the Adele Oba Awujale in Council. Consequently, the Adele Oba Awujale in Council shall henceforth assume responsibility for the administration of the affairs of Ijebu-Ode during the interregnum and exercise, on an interim basis, such administrative powers and functions as may appropriately be required in the absence of the Awujale, subject to applicable laws and established customs and traditions.

Advertisement

The 14-member council comprises Dr Sonny Kuku, who holds the Ogbeni Oja title; Chief Rasheed Adesanya (Olisa); Chief O.B. Okuboyejo (Obasewa); Chief Chris Funmilola Okunowo (Bobasuwa); and Chief Prof. Jide Ajayi (Jagun Aso). Other members are Chief Oluwaranti Lekan Osifeso (Olootu Olowa); Chief Jimi Lawal (Olotu Ifore); Chief Kunle Ogunade (Apebi); Chief Mrs B.O. Osibogun (Iyalode); Chief Adegoke Balogun (Jaginrin); Chief Agboola Alausa (Balogun); Chief Abimbola Okenla (Kakanfo); Chief Adebisi Adaran (Ogbeni Odi Awujale); and Chief Ayotunde Ola Odulaja (Lapoekun).

The chiefs described the arrangement as a recognised traditional administrative structure designed to ensure continuity and stability in Ijebu-Ode while the process of selecting and installing a substantive Awujale continues. The Adele Oba Awujale in Council shall henceforth serve as the recognised traditional administrative body for the management of the affairs of Ijebu-Ode throughout the interregnum, in accordance with applicable laws, customary practices and the established traditions of Ijebuland, the statement added.

Traditions Anchor Council Decision

The traditional leaders further said the resolution was anchored in the customs and longstanding cultural practices of the Ijebu people, particularly those relating to the Awujale chieftaincy institution. They maintained that the arrangement reflected their collective responsibility to protect the integrity of the traditional institution during the period without a substantive monarch.

Our position is firmly rooted in the ancient customs, established cultural practices and time-honoured traditions of the Ijebu people, particularly as they relate to the Awujale Chieftaincy Institution, the chiefs stated. They added that the decision was consistent with the historical traditional framework of Ijebuland and was intended to preserve the institution pending the emergence of a new Awujale.