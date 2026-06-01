Ijaw and Urhobo People Stage Peaceful Protest Over Delay in Warri Federal Constituency Delineation

Indigenous Ijaw and Urhobo people of the Warri Federal Constituency have staged a peaceful protest over the delay in the implementation of the Supreme Court-ordered fresh delineation of the Warri Federal Constituency by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Indigenous Ijaw and Urhobo people of the Warri Federal Constituency have staged a peaceful protest over the delay in the implementation of the Supreme Court -ordered fresh delineation of the Warri Federal Constituency by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC .

At the protest led by Ijaw and Urhobo leaders at the Ogbe-Ijoh market in Warri South, protesters bearing placards made demands asking the government to allow INEC to do its work, for the Department of State Services, DSS, to stay away from Warri Federal Constituency delineation, and for the First Lady to stop interfering in the matter. The protesters also demanded that INEC respect the rule of law and implement the approved State Constituencies/RAS presented to them on 20th May 2026 in Asaba, without allocating Wards and Units.

The list of demands was read out by the leader of the Ijaw and Urhobo group, High Chief Godspower Gbenekama. The protesters stated that the interference by the Presidency is an attack on the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which the president took an oath to observe and protect. According to the protesters, the 1999 Constitution clearly states that INEC is independent in the performance of its duties and the Presidency has no power to direct INEC.

The protesters also stated that the judgment of the Supreme Court is final, and all organs and agencies of government have a constitutional duty to implement orders of the Supreme Court without delay or hesitation. The protesters warned that the interference by the Presidency in the implementation of the judgment of the Supreme Court is an attack on the rule of law and democracy in the Warri Federal Constituency of Delta State in particular and Nigeria in general.

They insisted that the rule of law must prevail in the matter, saying that the threat to national security being alleged by the office of the National Security Adviser, NSA, to stop the immediate implementation of the fresh delineation is only a subterfuge by the Presidency to alter the final report of the delineation to favour the Itsekiri ethnic group. The Ijaws and Urhobos of Warri called on INEC to comply with the dictates of the rule of law, to direct political parties to conduct primaries to nominate candidates for the newly created State Constituencies in Warri North and Warri South-West Local Government Areas.

The Ijaw people of Egbema Kingdom in Warri North LGA, for whom the new State Constituency was created after more than a century of political oppression and suppression, are eager to elect political party candidates to participate in the 2027 general elections into the Delta State House of Assembly. If the Itsekiris are not ready to participate in the election of persons into the new State Constituency in Warri South-West, the Ijaws are ready and should be allowed to participate in the election based on the newly created constituencies and fresh delineation of registration areas and polling units in compliance with the judgment of the Supreme Court





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Ijaw And Urhobo People Warri Federal Constituency INEC Supreme Court Delineation

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