Ihedioha tipped as potential Atiku ADC running mate ahead of 2027 election

Former Imo governor Emeka Ihedioha is being floated as the African Democratic Congress vice presidential candidate for the 2027 polls, as Atiku Abubakar narrows his search to a South Eastern partner after internal disputes over the primary.

Former Imo State governor Emeka Ihedioha has emerged as a likely contender for the vice presidential slot on the ticket of Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress .

Sources close to the campaign say Atiku has begun intensive consultations to choose a running mate for the 2027 election, and the South East is being given particular priority. Ihedioha, a prominent figure in the region, is being considered because of his influence and the role he played in delivering strong support for Atiku during the ADC primary.

The party's internal dynamics have been shaped by disagreements that surfaced after Atiku secured the presidential nomination on a Wednesday that was marked by objections from former transport minister Chibuike Amaechi and Mohammed Hayatu Deen, who questioned the credibility of the primary process. In his acceptance speech Atiku appealed to both opponents to unite behind a common mission to rescue Nigeria from the ruling All Progressives Congress, and shortly thereafter he visited Amaechi at his Abuja residence in an effort to soothe party tensions.

The visit, however, was noted by insiders as unrelated to the vice presidential selection, and Amaechi himself has denied any speculation that he is in the running. According to the report, the ADC originally intended to pair its presidential candidate with Peter Obi, but Obi left the party for the Nigeria Democratic Congress, leaving a vacuum that the leadership now hopes to fill with a South Eastern figure.

Party officials argue that a candidate from the South East could deliver a decisive vote bank ahead of the 2027 general election, while also balancing regional representation on the ticket. Some party elders have expressed concern that Amaechi may not be able to command sufficient political support from Rivers State and the broader South South region, describing a potential selection of him as a political misstep.

The ongoing consultations are being overseen by Paul Ibe, special adviser to Atiku, who confirmed that discussions are still in progress and reiterated that Amaemi is not under consideration. Ibe emphasized that the party will announce its decision once a consensus has been reached, and that Nigerians will be informed in due course.

The ADC is expected to finalize its vice presidential choice before the deadline set by the Independent National Electoral Commission for submitting candidate lists for the 2027 elections. The outcome of these talks will shape the party's strategic positioning as it seeks to challenge the incumbent All Progressives Congress and present a united front to the electorate





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Nigeria African Democratic Congress Vice Presidential Candidate South East Politics 2027 Election

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