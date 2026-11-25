Inspector-General of Police Olatunji Disu and former Chief Justice Olukayode Ariwoola warned that escalating political violence and thuggery could undermine the 2027 general elections, as parties signed a peace accord and new data documented scores of attacks and deaths.

Inspector-General of Police Olatunji Disu and former Chief Justice of Nigeria Olukayode Ariwoola have raised alarm over escalating political violence threatening the 2027 general elections.

Disu vowed to prosecute politicians who finance or sponsor attacks, thuggery and intimidation, regardless of their political influence or status. Ariwoola warned against any repeat of the deadly violence that followed the 2011 general elections. The warnings came as the National Peace Committee reportedly documented 109 breaches of the National Peace Accord. Ariwoola said political violence and thuggery accounted for 33 of those breaches.

Also read IG Disu Directs Police To Protect Female Journalists, Women During 2027 Elections

Violence Statistics And Police Zero Tolerance

He cited figures from the Centre for Democracy and Development and the Nigerian Civil Society Situation Room, which recorded 70 election-related incidents and 27 deaths as of October 27, 2026. At a stakeholders meeting with political party leaders and INEC in Abuja, Disu said those behind attacks on opponents, campaign venues and political gatherings would face the full weight of the law.

He listed violent clashes among supporters, attacks on campaign convoys, use of dangerous weapons, intimidation of opponents and disruption of lawful gatherings as serious threats to public peace and national security. He reaffirmed a zero-tolerance stance on political violence, intimidation, thuggery, assault and offensive weapons. The IGP declared that the police would remain neutral in the political process, saying the Force owed allegiance to the Constitution, the law and the Nigerian people, not to any political party or individual.

He warned that recruiting, financing or deploying political thugs, threatening violence, attacking electoral officials and destroying electoral materials would attract law enforcement action subject to due process. He stressed that those sponsoring, financing or directing political violence would be treated as seriously as those who physically carried out such acts. Disu urged party leaders to take responsibility for their candidates, officials, youth wings and supporters.

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He condemned Monday's killing of six persons during an attack on the campaign entourage of former Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege in Uduere community, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, describing the incident as unacceptable. He said political competition must never become a justification for violence. Ariwoola, who chairs the Savannah Centre's Council of the Wise, addressed journalists on behalf of the council. He expressed concern over politically motivated violence, intimidation, killings and destruction of property.

Violence Spreads Across Multiple Nigerian States

He said reported attacks and disturbances affected political activities in Kano, Katsina, Lagos, Edo, Delta, Enugu, Cross River, Sokoto, Bayelsa and Rivers states, as well as the Federal Capital Territory. The incidents left several people injured, claimed lives and destroyed vehicles and other property. The former CJN also expressed concern over inflammatory statements attributed to some political leaders, including threats to use firearms against opponents. He warned such rhetoric was heightening tension and instilling fear among voters.

He said it would be an unfortunate national shame if Nigerians allowed a repeat of what happened after the 2011 elections, citing Human Rights Watch. He added that the 2027 elections must be won at the ballot box, not on the streets through intimidation and bloodshed. The council urged security agencies, including the police, Department of State Services, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and the armed forces, to deploy adequate personnel to major campaign venues and rallies nationwide.

It called for prompt arrest and prosecution of perpetrators of political violence and the confiscation of dangerous weapons at political gatherings. It also urged political parties and candidates to take responsibility for their supporters, publicly condemn violence and sanction members involved in electoral offences. Ariwoola called on governments at all levels to provide a level playing field for political parties, ensuring opposition groups are not denied access to public or private facilities for campaigns.

He urged INEC to enforce electoral laws without fear or favour and coordinate with police to investigate and ensure speedy prosecution of electoral offenders under Section 148 of the Electoral Act 2026. He also called on the National Assembly to strengthen oversight of security agencies and electoral institutions, and urged the judiciary to ensure speedy trials of electoral offences. The council appealed to young people not to allow themselves to be used as instruments of political violence and thuggery.

INEC Chairman Prof. Joash Amupitan also expressed concern over the growing violence. He warned that attacks on political actors could undermine the credibility of the elections even before voting begins. He reminded politicians of his August 18, 2026 address to party leaders and the National Peace Committee, in which he said the election should not become a battlefield. He said when participants cannot assemble, campaign or organise themselves freely, the political process is compromised long before election day.

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He said the violence is meant to scare people so they will not turn out to vote. Amupitan urged the police to arrest and prosecute perpetrators, particularly those responsible for inflammatory campaign statements and the deployment of armed groups. Citing Sections 95, 96 and 97 of the Electoral Act 2026, he reminded political parties of their obligations to conduct peaceful campaigns and warned against organising or retaining security groups and political vanguards.

He disclosed that INEC would hold a security conference on Thursday, November 26, with service chiefs, the police and other members of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security to address emerging threats. He also said former President Goodluck Jonathan, the Chief Justice of Nigeria and himself would headline a conference on election adjudication. The meeting produced a peace accord signed by INEC, the police, the African Democratic Congress and the Social Democratic Party.

NDC Boycotts Security Meeting Over Police Bias

The ruling All Progressives Congress and the Nigeria Democratic Congress stayed away. The NDC said it boycotted the meeting with the IGP, citing alleged police bias and failure to protect its members from attacks by suspected political thugs. The party said it no longer had confidence in the Nigeria Police Force.

In a statement by National Publicity Secretary Osa Director, the NDC condemned what it called a growing pattern of politically motivated violence against its members in Benue, Edo, Cross River, Enugu and Delta states. It accused the police of failing to investigate the incidents and prosecute those responsible. The party said it no longer felt safe and protected by a Police Force that watches helplessly the slaughter of its members.

The African Democratic Congress said it would not deny its members the right to defend themselves. The Allied Peoples Movement warned that no political party had a monopoly on violence. The Nigeria Democratic Congress and Labour Party called for stronger security protection for political actors. The Peoples Democratic Party urged its members not to take the law into their own hands and proposed special courts for speedy prosecution of electoral violence offenders.

Parties Warn Against Self Help And Reprisals

The All Progressives Congress rejected reprisal attacks and self-help, insisting political disagreements must be resolved through lawful means. The European Union earmarked N152.9 million for women facing election-related threats. The National Association of Judiciary Correspondents warned of rising electoral disputes and sought greater judicial accountability. Delta State branch of the Nigerian Bar Association flayed political violence and urged security agencies to fish out culprits.

The CJN hailed the contribution of Justice Pinheiro to legal scholarship and professional development.