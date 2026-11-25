Inspector-General of Police Tunji Disu has ordered an investigation into a deadly attack on Ovie Omo-Agege's campaign entourage in Delta State that left six people dead, as the Obidient Movement and SDP demand an independent probe into police conduct.

Inspector-General of Police Tunji Disu has ordered an investigation into the deadly attack on the campaign entourage of former Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege in Delta State, which reportedly left six people dead and others injured.

The attack occurred on Monday, November 23, 2026, in Uduere, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State. Among the injured were an activist, Efemena Umukoro, and Omo-Agege's aide, Moses Anuaghe. Disu directed the Commissioner of Police in Delta State to immediately commence an impartial, evidence-based investigation to establish how the violence occurred and identify those responsible. The directive was contained in a statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Ani Iniedu.

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Investigation Into Police Conduct Ordered

The investigation will establish the sequence of events and examine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. It will also examine the deployment and conduct of police personnel at the campaign venue. The IGP ordered that officers found to have acted negligently, unlawfully or in violation of professional standards should face appropriate disciplinary measures. Those found culpable of criminal offences would be prosecuted, according to the police.

The Force acknowledged reports of varying casualty figures circulating in the public domain. Police said the ongoing investigation would establish the actual number of victims and determine the circumstances surrounding their deaths and injuries. In response to the tragedy, authorities imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew across Ughelli North Local Council. The Delta State Police Command is enforcing the restriction.

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Additional security measures, including increased personnel deployment, intelligence-led operations, sustained patrols and rapid-response arrangements, have been introduced to prevent further violence and restore normalcy. The Obidient Movement has thrown its weight behind the Social Democratic Party's demand for equal security protection for opposition parties. It urged Disu to investigate the conduct of policemen deployed during Monday's deadly attack. Obidient Movement's Director of Media and Communications, Onyeka Dike, made the appeal in a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday.

Dike demanded an independent investigation into the security operatives' conduct, including the identities of their commanders and the instructions they received before and during the incident. He lamented that the presence of a large contingent of policemen at the venue, without preventing the violence, raised serious questions about the effectiveness and neutrality of the security arrangements.

Obidient Movement Demands Independent Probe

The group spokesman also questioned the police response to previous confrontations involving supporters of the opposition NDC and the ruling All Progressives Congress, alleging that officers had been more forceful when opposition supporters retaliated against attacks. Dike said, If the Inspector-General, Tunji Disu, wants the Police Force that he leads to be taken seriously, he should immediately arrest and investigate everyone implicated in yesterday's attack.

He added that Disu should also conduct an independent investigation into the conduct of the policemen at the scene, including the identities of their commanders and the instructions they received. The Obidient Movement further called for the arrest and investigation of Ughelli North Local Government Chairman, Jaro Egbo. The Omo-Agege campaign organisation had identified Egbo as the alleged leader of the attackers.

SDP Calls for Equal Security Protection

The movement's position came hours after the National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party, Prof. Sadiq Gombe, called on the police to provide equal security protection for all political parties ahead of the 2027 general elections. Gombe made the appeal at a high-level security meeting convened in Abuja by Disu to address political violence and security challenges during political activities.

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He urged the police and other security agencies to remain professional, impartial and fair, insisting that opposition parties must be able to organise rallies, hold meetings and campaign without intimidation or fear of attacks. The NDC had earlier announced its decision to boycott the meeting, citing alleged police bias and failure to protect its members from attacks by suspected political thugs.

The party alleged that security agencies failed to intervene during the killing of four of its members in Delta State and demanded investigations and prosecution of those responsible. Meanwhile, Disu warned political actors against destroying campaign venues, attacking opponents and using dangerous weapons ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Police Chief Warns Against Political Violence

Speaking at the meeting, attended by representatives of the Independent National Electoral Commission, political parties, civil society organisations and other stakeholders, the police chief expressed concern over violent clashes among political supporters and attacks on campaign venues. He said political competition must not be used as an excuse for violence, intimidation or actions capable of threatening public peace and national security.

Iniedu appealed to residents, community leaders, political actors, campaign organisers and their supporters to remain calm, obey the curfew and other lawful security directives, and avoid spreading unverified information capable of worsening tensions. The police also called on the public with credible information, photographs, video recordings or other evidence relating to the incident to assist investigators through established reporting channels.

The Force assured potential witnesses and informants that measures would be taken to protect the confidentiality of information provided, as it pledged to ensure that anyone found responsible for the violence was brought to justice.