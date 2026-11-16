Inspector General Olatunji Disu ordered the redeployment of 128 senior police officers, including Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners, to strategic national commands and specialized units.

The Inspector General of Police, Olatunji Disu, has officially directed the redeployment of 128 senior police officers to various departments, formations, and commands across Nigeria. This significant administrative move affects 22 Commissioners of Police and 106 Assistant Commissioners of Police, marking one of the most substantial personnel reshuffles in recent operational history.

The postings were detailed in two police wireless messages dated November 16, 2026, which specifically target key operational, investigative, administrative, and specialized units within the Nigeria Police Force. This strategic realignment aims to strengthen critical departments and enhance the force's capability to handle complex security and criminal investigations at both the state and federal levels.

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Commissioners Assigned To Specialized Units

Among the prominent appointments, Arikpo Ofemi Ikpi was posted to the Special Enquiry Bureau of the Force Criminal Investigation Department Annex in Lagos, a role critical for handling high-profile criminal cases. Simultaneously, Felix Akoneme Nnebue was deployed to the Anti-Human Trafficking unit in Abuja, signaling a reinforced commitment to combating human trafficking syndicates at the national capital.

Mamman Bitrus Giwa was assigned to the Special Enquiry Bureau of the FCID in Abuja, while Charles E. Dike was deployed to the Special Protection Unit at the Force Headquarters, ensuring enhanced security protocols for senior leadership. Gazali Alade Abdul-Salaam was posted as Commissioner of Police, Operations, Force Intelligence Department, Abuja, with these new duties officially commencing from November 30, 2026.

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Further commissioners affected by this directive include Nelson Nwamana, who was posted as CP Administration at the FCID Annex in Lagos, and Nache Bashiru Liman, assigned to CP General Investigation at the FCID Annex in Kaduna. Emman Adegboyega Oyeleye was posted as CP Interpol in Lagos to facilitate international police cooperation, while Isiaka Salau Oyenuga was assigned to CP Anti-Fraud at the FCID Annex in Enugu to tackle financial crimes.

Assistant Commissioners Deployed To Operational Commands

The redeployment also encompasses 106 Assistant Commissioners of Police, who were scattered to various state commands, area commands, Police Mobile Force units, and specialized departments to bolster frontline policing. Rex Abiodun Enwelike was posted to the Ozoro Divisional Training School, a move likely aimed at enhancing training infrastructure and operational readiness in the region.

Raji Ganiyu was deployed to Area Command J in Ajah, Lagos, a high-traffic area requiring robust administrative and security oversight. Samuel Ijachi was posted to the 70 Police Mobile Force in Kabba, Kogi State, reinforcing peacekeeping and security operations in the North Central geopolitical zone.

Other notable deployments include Mohammed Temitope Ogunrin to the 16 Police Mobile Force in Abeokuta, Ogun State, and Idris Bunu to the 75 Police Mobile Force in Obudu, Cross River State. These assignments indicate a focused effort to stabilize security in key urban centers and volatile border regions across the country.

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Strategic Implications For National Security

These personnel changes follow a previous announcement made on Monday by the Punch Newspaper, which reported that IGP Disu had ordered the posting of 13 Assistant Inspectors-General of Police and two Commissioners of Police to new commands. That earlier directive, contained in a police wireless message dated November 15, set the stage for this broader restructuring effort.

The concentration of senior officers in specialized units such as the Anti-Fraud, Anti-Human Trafficking, and Interpol departments suggests a targeted strategy to address complex criminal networks that transcend traditional jurisdictional boundaries. By placing experienced commanders in these niches, the Nigeria Police Force aims to improve intelligence-led policing and inter-agency collaboration.

The involvement of officers in Police Mobile Force units and divisional training schools highlights the dual focus on immediate security response and long-term institutional capacity building. This comprehensive approach seeks to ensure that both tactical operations and strategic administrative functions are led by seasoned professionals capable of managing the diverse security challenges facing Nigeria today.