Inspector-General of Police Olatunji Disu wins all 13 votes to lead the Nigeria Judo Federation, launching an inter-club championship in Lagos to boost the sport's growth.

Inspector-General of Police Olatunji Disu has been elected president of the Nigeria Judo Federation (NJF) after securing all 13 votes cast during the federation's national elective congress in Abuja on Thursday. The selection took place at the Media Centre of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, where Disu emerged as the sole candidate without any opposition.

Disu Wins Unanimous Vote in Abuja Congress

According to a press statement issued by Ani Iniedu, the Force Public Relations Officer, Disu secured the presidency by receiving unanimous support from the delegates present at the event. The caretaker committee, led by Sheriff Hammed, organized the congress with a clear mandate to foster unity and ensure a smooth transition of leadership to the newly elected head of the national body.

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Lagos Championship Launches New Era

In his first official act following the election, Inspector-General Olatunji Disu declared open the inaugural IGP Olatunji Disu Inter-Club Judo Championship in Lagos. The competition features 20 registered teams and serves as the symbolic start of a new administrative era for the sport within the country. Disu described the event as a return to the roots of judo in Nigeria, noting that the sport originally began at the institution now hosting the championship.

Police Origins and Historical Context

The Inspector-General highlighted the significant role the Nigeria Police Force played in introducing judo to the nation, recalling that three police officers were sent to Japan many years ago to learn the discipline before returning to teach it domestically. He emphasized that the sport has now come back home, linking the current leadership directly to its historical inception within the police service. This narrative underscores the deep institutional ties between the security agency and the martial art's development in Nigeria.

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Unity and Grassroots Development Plans

Disu pledged to prioritize reconciliation, unity, and grassroots development as central pillars of his administration. He welcomed participation from other security agencies, including the Nigerian Army, Immigration Service, Federal Road Safety Corps, Nigerian Navy, and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps. The new NJF president urged these organizations to set aside previous grievances and use the spirit of sportsmanship to promote cooperation among the various security sectors.

Technical Capacity and International Return

Plans to enhance the technical capacity of Nigerian judoka and improve international competitiveness are already underway, with discussions initiated regarding coaches' development and the securing of technical assistance. Disu acknowledged that Nigeria had not regularly participated in international competitions for a long time and expressed a firm commitment to addressing this gap. As a third-dan black belt and former chairman of the Lagos State Judo Association, he brings significant administrative experience to the federation's leadership.