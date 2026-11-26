Inspector-General of Police Olatunji Disu has suspended the wanted declaration against nine individuals, including Nduka Obaigbena, over an alleged threat to FirstBank MD Olusegun Alebiosu, and transferred the case to the Force Intelligence Department in Abuja.

The Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, has suspended the wanted declaration against nine individuals over an alleged threat to the life of FirstBank Managing Director Olusegun Alebiosu.

The suspension came a day after the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 2, Olohundare Jimoh, declared the nine wanted. The case has been transferred to the Force Intelligence Department, Abuja, for a thorough and impartial investigation. The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Anthony Iniedu, announced the development in a statement on Wednesday. He said the IGP directed that the wanted declaration be vitiated pending the final outcome of the investigation.

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Nine Individuals Named In Investigation

The statement also directed all parties to report to the FID at the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters, Abuja, between November 26 and 30, 2026. The nine individuals named are Henry Kayode Ojogho of Broron Limited; Emmanuel Iheagwazi of Necit Nigeria Limited; Eze David of Energy Shield Petrochemical Limited; Tope Shonubi of Sahara Group; Ernest Azudialu-Obiejesi of Nestoil; Nnenna Azudialu-Obiejesi of Nestoil; Emmanuel Orim of Luzen Plaza; Victoria Orim of Luzen Plaza; and Nduka Obaigbena of General Hydrocarbon Limited.

In the statement, the police said the attention of the Inspector-General of Police had been drawn to a publication declaring the individuals wanted in connection with an ongoing investigation. The IGP then ordered the case transferred to the FID, Abuja, for a thorough and impartial investigation. The police reiterated their commitment to due process and assured the public that the matter would be handled professionally and in accordance with the law.

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Jimoh had declared the nine wanted during a press briefing in Lagos on Tuesday. He said a parcel containing two rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition was delivered to Alebiosu's residence under the guise of a fashion-design gift by an unidentified dispatch rider. The incident was reported to the police on May 7, and the parcel was opened the following morning. The discovery prompted an investigation involving crime detectives, ballistic experts and forensic investigators.

Police Link Threat To Loan Recovery

According to Jimoh, preliminary investigations linked the alleged threat to FirstBank's loan recovery activities involving customers who owed the bank billions of naira. Some of the customers reportedly confronted bank representatives and threatened Alebiosu. Jimoh added that 10 customers and other individuals were invited for questioning on November 12, but only one honoured the invitation.

The police had earlier reported that two rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition were discovered in a parcel delivered to the FirstBank managing director, prompting the Lagos State Police Command to commence an investigation. Obaigbena, founder of THISDAY and ARISE News, rejected the wanted declaration, alleging that it was part of a smear campaign against him. The police have not responded to his allegation. The matter remains under investigation by the Force Intelligence Department, Abuja.