IGP Disu Orders Nationwide Arms Audit, Restructures Anti-Crime Units

Following a public outcry over a shooting incident involving police officers, the Inspector General of Police, Tunji Disu, has ordered a nationwide audit of arms and ammunition and announced the creation of a new anti-crime unit, the Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU). The measures aim to strengthen accountability, curb misuse of weapons, and improve community policing.

The Inspector General of Police, Tunji Disu, has initiated a comprehensive nationwide audit of all arms and ammunition held by state police commands. This decisive action is a direct response to widespread public condemnation following the circulation of a disturbing video depicting police officers shooting a suspect who was already restrained and handcuffed.

The incident, which occurred after the discovery of a suspicious package, sparked outrage and prompted immediate disciplinary measures. Four officers, including Assistant Superintendent of Police Nuhu Usman, have been dismissed from the police force, and their cases have been submitted to the Attorney General of the Federation for prosecution. The audit is not a standard procedural check but a critical step towards enhancing accountability and preventing the misuse of police weaponry.

IGP Disu emphasized the gravity of the situation during a meeting with senior officers in Abuja, stressing the need for a thorough and transparent stocktaking of all arms and ammunition. Commissioners of Police have been instructed to submit detailed reports to Force Headquarters within a defined timeframe. The IGP unequivocally condemned the shooting incident, labeling it as unlawful, a blatant violation of professional ethics, and a transgression against the sanctity of human life.

He affirmed that the officers involved faced swift and decisive consequences, and that the pursuit of justice would be relentless. The commitment to accountability was underscored by his statement that the matter would not be ignored and would be pursued to its logical conclusion. This firm stance aims to restore public trust and confidence in the police force.

Beyond the immediate response to the shooting incident and the subsequent audit, IGP Disu has outlined a broader strategy for police reform focused on strengthening community engagement and improving operational effectiveness. A key component of this strategy involves mandating Commissioners of Police to conduct regular town hall meetings with a diverse range of community stakeholders. These stakeholders include traditional rulers, religious leaders, representatives from market associations, youth and women groups, and transport unions.

The goal is to foster closer collaboration between the police and the communities they serve, enhancing community policing initiatives. To further improve communication and responsiveness, Commissioners of Police are also required to make their direct contact details readily available to community leaders. This direct line of communication is intended to facilitate rapid response to security concerns and build stronger relationships based on trust and mutual understanding.

The IGP actively encouraged citizens to play a proactive role in maintaining security by reporting any suspicious activity. He reiterated the police’s commitment to listening and acting on information provided by the public, emphasizing the importance of collective vigilance. This call for public cooperation underscores the belief that effective policing requires a collaborative effort between law enforcement and the communities they protect. The IGP’s emphasis on community engagement reflects a shift towards a more proactive and preventative approach to policing.

Furthermore, IGP Disu announced a significant restructuring of the police’s anti-crime operations, replacing the existing Special Weapons and Tactics units with a newly established unit called the Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU). This restructuring is designed to address concerns about the previous units and to create a more effective and accountable force for tackling violent crime. The VCRU will prioritize intelligence-led operations, ensuring that resources are deployed strategically based on accurate and timely information.

A core principle guiding the VCRU’s operations will be strict adherence to human rights standards, reflecting a commitment to ethical policing practices. The unit’s personnel will undergo specialized tactical training to enhance their skills and capabilities. Importantly, civilian oversight will be integrated into the VCRU’s framework, providing an additional layer of accountability and transparency. Commissioners of Police will retain full command responsibility over the VCRU within their respective states, ensuring local control and responsiveness.

The IGP has directed that the VCRU be publicly launched with extensive stakeholder engagement, demonstrating a commitment to openness and collaboration. This restructuring represents a significant step towards modernizing the police’s anti-crime capabilities and building a more professional and accountable force. The emphasis on intelligence, human rights, and civilian oversight signals a clear commitment to improving the quality and effectiveness of policing in Nigeria





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Police Arms Audit Accountability IGP Tunji Disu Violent Crime Response Unit Community Policing Nigeria Shooting Incident Police Reform Security

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