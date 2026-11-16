IGP Disu Orders Major 15 Officer Redeployment for Security

Nigeria Police IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu has ordered the redeployment of 15 senior officers including AIGs and CPs to strengthen national security and intelligence gathering.

Inspector-General of Police Olatunji Rilwan Disu has directed the immediate redeployment of 15 senior police officers to strategic commands and departments nationwide. This significant personnel move is designed to strengthen operational efficiency, enhance intelligence gathering, and improve criminal investigation capabilities across the Nigeria Police Force.

Core Details of Officer Redeployment

The directive involves the transfer of 13 Assistant Inspectors-General of Police and two Commissioners of Police to higher-duty positions. These postings take immediate effect as of November 15, 2026, and cover zonal commands, specialized formations, and key departments at the Force Headquarters in Abuja. The primary goal is to ensure robust leadership and coordination across critical formations of the police service.

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The redeployment structure assigns specific high-ranking officers to various geographical zones and specialized units. AIG Enyinnaya I. Adiogu has been posted to Zone 4 in Makurdi to oversee regional operations. Simultaneously, AIG Ibrahim Maikaba Balarabe has been assigned to Zone 7 in Abuja, a critical area for national security coordination.

Other notable assignments include AIG Ohagwu Felix Ndukwe, who will head Zone 17 in Akure. AIG Regina Cosmas Udoette has been posted to Zone 16 in Yenagoa. These geographical postings are aimed at ensuring that each zone has experienced leadership to handle local security challenges effectively.

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Strategic Posts at Force Headquarters

Within the Force Headquarters in Abuja, significant changes have been made to the leadership of key departments. AIG Clement Robert has been appointed to head the Force Criminal Investigation Department. This department is critical for handling complex criminal investigations and requires strong administrative oversight to maintain investigative standards.

The Department of Training and Development will now be led by AIG Olusegun Eyitayo Omosayin. This appointment underscores the importance of professional capacity building within the police force. Meanwhile, AIG Afolabi Wilfred Olutokunbo has moved to the Department of Operations to enhance operational deployment strategies.

Intelligence gathering capabilities have also been strengthened through these appointments. AIG Ibrahim Gotan has been tasked with heading the Force Intelligence Department. Additionally, AIG Martin O. Nwogoh has been posted to the Police Air Wing, ensuring aerial support is managed by experienced leadership. This integration of intelligence and air operations aims to create a more cohesive security approach.

Specialized Formations and Command Roles

The redeployment extends to specialized formations that are vital for national security and crime prevention. AIG Betty Enekpen Otimeyin has been posted to the Maritime Command in Lagos. This posting is significant given the increasing need for security in Nigeria's maritime regions.

AIG Shetima Jauro Mohammed has been assigned to the Border Patrol Force in Abuja. Strengthening border security is essential for preventing cross-border crimes and ensuring the integrity of national boundaries. The coordination of these specialized units is crucial for a comprehensive security strategy.

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Further assignments include AIG Ugobueze Ogbodo, who has been posted to the FCID Annex in Enugu. AIG Taylor Lennox Olarenwaju will head the Coordination Office in Lagos. These roles require precise coordination between different security agencies and departments to ensure seamless operations.

Operational Efficiency and Implementation Protocols

The directive also appoints AIG Gabriel Onyilo Elaigwu as the in-charge of Armament at the Department of Operations, Force Headquarters. This role is critical for managing police weaponry and ensuring operational readiness. Furthermore, Abbas Sule has been assigned as the AIG in-charge of Interpol in Abuja to facilitate international police cooperation.

The Force Secretariat issued the directive on behalf of the IGP, instructing the Computer, Establishment, and Records units to ensure proper implementation. These units are required to update relevant records to reflect the new postings accurately. The directive also clarified that the two commissioners assigned to higher-duty positions should not wear the rank of AIG while serving in those capacities.

This comprehensive redeployment brings fresh leadership to departments responsible for criminal investigation, intelligence coordination, border security, and personnel development. The involvement of training, intelligence, and criminal investigation departments highlights the force's commitment to intelligence-led policing. These changes are expected to address emerging security challenges with greater efficiency and professionalism.