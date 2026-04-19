IGP Disu Dissolves Special Investigation Unit, Redeploys 88 Officers Linked to Fakorede

The Inspector-General of Police, Tunji Disu, has officially disbanded the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) and redeployed 88 officers, many of whom served under the controversial former head of the IGP Monitoring Unit, Akin Fakorede. The move is part of a broader effort to reform the police force's investigative arms and enhance accountability.

The Inspector-General of Police, Tunji Disu, has enacted a significant restructuring within the Nigeria Police Force by officially dissolving the Special Investigation Unit (SIU). This decisive action mandates the immediate redeployment of all personnel who were previously assigned to the SIU.

The directive is particularly focused on officers who served under the leadership of Commissioner of Police Akin Fakorede, the former head of the IGP Monitoring Unit, whose tenure was widely considered controversial. This sweeping reform has resulted in the removal of 88 officers from the IGP Monitoring Unit.

These officers are being transferred to various departments across the nation as part of a comprehensive strategy to improve and cleanse the investigative branches of the police force. The structural framework of the SIU will undergo a complete overhaul and its functions will be integrated into a newly reconstituted IGP Monitoring Unit.

This revitalized entity will now operate under the leadership of Aliyu Abubakar, who has been entrusted with the responsibility of overseeing its revamped operations and ensuring adherence to modern policing standards. The decision to dismantle the SIU and reassign its personnel stems directly from the contentious period under Fakorede's command.

Internal sources within the Nigeria Police Force have confirmed that this move is intended to sever any lingering influence from the previous administration and its associated practices. A high-ranking police official corroborated the action, stating that IGP Disu has dissolved the Special Investigation Unit of the NPF and has transferred all personnel who once worked with controversial police officer Fakorede.

The source further emphasized that the departure of these 88 officers is a direct consequence of this strategic reorganization aimed at enhancing accountability and public trust in the force's investigative capabilities. Aliyu Abubakar, who recently assumed leadership following Fakorede's departure, is expected to usher in a new era of professionalism and strict adherence to legal protocols.

His mandate includes executing critical special assignments and ensuring that the monitoring team functions strictly within the confines of the law, thereby restoring confidence in its operations. This transitional phase commenced in early March 2026, when Akin Fakorede was relieved of his duties as head of the Monitoring Unit.

He was subsequently placed on a mandatory 40-day leave before being reassigned to the Research department, signaling a clear departure from his previous operational role. Fakorede's tenure was characterized by considerable criticism from civil rights organizations and prominent government officials alike.

His prior experience as a commander of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) attracted significant backlash due to persistent allegations of extrajudicial activities and involvement in election interference. Notably, Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, publicly condemned Fakorede, referring to him as a 'killer' and citing alleged misconduct during his service in Rivers State.

Beyond political disputes, Fakorede was also implicated in allegations of providing protection to high-profile suspects. Reports indicated that his unit allegedly shielded Jesam Michael, the CEO of Afriq Arbitrage System, who faced accusations of defrauding over 50,000 investors in a substantial $1.6 billion Ponzi scheme.

Internal police sources have alleged that Fakorede consistently disregarded evidence presented against Michael, despite widespread claims of significant financial fraud. Through the complete dissolution of the SIU and the strategic redeployment of Fakorede's former subordinates, IGP Disu demonstrates a clear commitment to distancing the current police leadership from past controversies and fostering a more transparent and accountable investigative apparatus.





NigeriaNewsdesk / 🏆 10. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nigeria Police Force Special Investigation Unit (SIU) Akin Fakorede IGP Monitoring Unit Police Reform

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Inspector-General of Police and NIPSS Director-General Discuss CollaborationThe Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, met with the Director-General of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Ayo Omotayo, to explore collaborative opportunities focused on national security, strategic leadership, capacity development, and policy support. Both institutions expressed their commitment to strengthening their partnership.

Read more »

We’re working on ending police impunity, making officers accountableThe IGP seeks a more professional and a more accountable police in Nigeria and to serve with dignity and integrity.

Read more »

Nigeria Not Poor, But Faces Inequality – Presidency Advocates Shift to Structural ReformsThe Presidency asserts Nigeria's wealth is undermined by inequality and structural economic challenges, urging a national focus on solutions rather than poverty narratives. Special Adviser Dr. Tope Fasua highlights economic indicators of liquidity and the vital role of tax reforms in addressing the informal sector.

Read more »

Kebbi Flags Off Back-To-School Initiative For Nomadic Fulani ChildrenIn a bid to address the issue of out-of-school children, particularly among nomadic Fulani communities, the Office of the Special Adviser to the Kebbi State Governor on Student Matters has flagged off the Kauran Gwandu Back-to-School Programme for Fulani children in Kebbi State.

Read more »

Nigeria to Deploy 200 Special Forces to Türkiye for Training Under New Defense PactNigeria and Türkiye have agreed to an immediate deployment of 200 Nigerian Special Forces for advanced training in Türkiye as part of a broader defense cooperation pact. The deal, announced by Nigeria's Defence Minister Christopher Musa at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, also includes joint defense equipment production and military technology transfer, leveraging Türkiye's extensive experience in counter-terrorism.

Read more »

Nigeria to Send 200 Special Forces to Turkey for Advanced TrainingNigeria and Turkey have finalized an agreement for the immediate deployment of 200 Nigerian Special Forces to Turkey for advanced training. This initiative, announced by the Nigerian Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa, also includes plans for collaboration in defense equipment production and military technology transfer, aiming to bolster Nigeria's security capabilities.

Read more »