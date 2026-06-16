IGP Baba Pays Condolence Visit to Zamfara, Reaffirms Commitment to Combating Banditry

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Usman Alkali Baba visited Zamfara State to mourn three police officers killed in the line of duty. He attended their funeral prayers and commiserated with officers at the Zamfara State Police Command. IGP Baba reaffirmed the NPF's commitment to tackling banditry and other violent crimes, praised the command's recent operational successes, and urged officers to remain focused and professional.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Usman Alkali Baba , on Tuesday, paid a condolence visit to Zamfara State following the recent loss of three police officers in the line of duty.

The IGP attended the Salat al-Janazah, a funeral prayer held in honor of the deceased personnel, where he joined officers, family members, and residents. IGP Baba also visited the Zamfara State Police Command headquarters, where he commiserated with the officers and reaffirmed the Nigeria Police Force's (NPF) commitment to combating banditry and other violent crimes in the state.

The IGP was received by senior government officials and security stakeholders, including Abubakar Nakwada, the Secretary to the Zamfara State Government, who represented the governor at the funeral prayers. Addressing the officers and men of the command, IGP Baba described the slain personnel as brave officers who made the ultimate sacrifice while confronting criminal elements. He conveyed the condolences of the force management team and the NPF to the families of the deceased officers.

The IGP stated that the sacrifice of the officers would not be in vain and that their loss, though painful, would only strengthen the resolve of the police to continue their ongoing operations against banditry, kidnapping, and other violent crimes. IGP Baba urged the officers to remain focused, resilient, and professional in the discharge of their duties, emphasizing that criminal elements would not be allowed to disrupt efforts to restore peace and security in Zamfara.

The IGP also commended the command for its recent operational successes, including the arrest of criminal suspects, recovery of explosives, rescue of kidnapped victims, and operations against armed bandits. According to him, these achievements demonstrate the effectiveness of intelligence-led policing and collaboration among security agencies. IGP Baba assured the officers of continued efforts to improve operational capacity, logistics, and welfare, stressing the importance of intelligence gathering, community partnership, and inter-agency cooperation in addressing security challenges.

The IGP urged the personnel of the command to remain disciplined and committed to their constitutional responsibilities. He said the greatest tribute to the fallen officers would be the continued pursuit of peace, security, and justice for the residents of the state. The police chief reiterated the commitment of the NPF to supporting its personnel and strengthening efforts to protect lives and property across the country





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Inspector General Of Police Usman Alkali Baba Zamfara State Police Officers Banditry Security Challenges Operational Successes NPF Commitment

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