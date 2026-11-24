The Institute for Green Education and Nutrition calls for coordinated climate education policies across Africa, highlighting Nigeria's role ahead of COP32 in Addis Ababa.

The Institute for Green Education and Nutrition has issued a urgent mandate for African nations to transition from mere participation in global climate forums to implementing concrete educational policies. This strategic shift aims to embed climate change awareness directly into school systems across the continent to build long-term resilience.

IGEN Advocates for Educational Climate Integration

IGEN emphasized that attendance at international summits is insufficient without resulting practical action at the national level. The organization called for the development of coordinated policies and sustainable financing mechanisms to integrate climate change education into primary and secondary schools. This approach ensures that climate vulnerability is addressed through institutionalized learning rather than temporary diplomatic gestures.

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The call was formalized in an official statement signed by Unyime Robinson, the Executive Secretary of the institute. Robinson released this directive on Monday following the conclusion of the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP31. The event concluded in Antalya, Türkiye, leaving many critical issues unresolved despite the presence of global leaders.

Outcomes from the Antalya Climate Summit

The COP31 summit ended on 22 November without achieving an overarching political agreement among participating nations. Disagreements regarding fossil fuel usage, the allocation of climate finance, and the speed of global climate action prevented countries from reaching a consensus. These deadlocks highlighted the urgent need for individual nations to establish their own robust frameworks for climate resilience.

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IGEN noted that the lack of a unified global political outcome reinforces the necessity for stronger national policies. The institute argues that education must be recognized as a critical component of climate action rather than a peripheral issue. This recognition is essential for driving institutional commitments and ensuring effective implementation of green initiatives.

Nigeria's Role in Global Green Education

Nigeria demonstrated its commitment to this agenda by presenting the State of Greening Education in Nigeria Report at COP31. The report outlines the country's emerging institutional approach to incorporating climate change education and environmental sustainability into its broader education system. IGEN engaged with international stakeholders to discuss professional capacity development and curriculum transformation.

The institute is actively promoting the four priority areas of UNESCO's Greening Education Partnership. These priorities include greening schools, greening curricula, greening teacher training, and greening communities. IGEN identified teacher leadership, youth participation, monitoring, and accountability as essential elements for the successful implementation of these initiatives.

Future Steps and COP32 Preparations

IGEN pledged to support research, teacher development, and policy innovation to transform education systems in Nigeria and other African countries. The National Greening Schools Programme, supported by the Universal Basic Education Commission, serves as a key platform for advancing this agenda. The program aims to integrate environmental sustainability and climate education into schools across the nation.

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The institute views the preparations for COP32 as a vital opportunity to strengthen Africa's collective position in global climate discussions. COP32 is scheduled to take place in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, from 8 to 19 November 2027, according to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. African countries are urged to ensure their education priorities feature prominently in the upcoming negotiations.