Igbo Youths Back South East Development Commission, Urge Tinubu to Integrate Young Professionals

Igbo youth leaders and stakeholders have thrown their weight behind the leadership of the South East Development Commission, urging President Bola Tinubu to give more opportunities for federal appointments to young people from the South-East.

Igbo youth leaders and stakeholders from across the seven Igbo-speaking states across the country have thrown their weight behind the leadership of the South East Development Commission .

The group also called on President Bola Tinubu to give more opportunities for federal appointments to young people from the South-East. They made their position known during the 'Igbo Youth Leaders and Stakeholders Convention' held in Awka, on Friday. Speaking during the convention, the Convener, Chukwuma Okpalaezeukwu, commended President Tinubu for establishing the SEDC, describing it as a major step towards addressing the developmental challenges of the region.

He also praised the Federal Government for its ongoing road construction and other infrastructure projects in the South-East. Okpalaezeukwu, said, The region appreciates the President Bola Tinubu administration's efforts, but we believe more can be done to integrate young Igbo professionals into national governance. We commend President Tinubu for creating the South East Development Commission and for the infrastructural projects currently being executed across the South-East.

At the same time, we appeal for greater inclusion of Igbo youths in federal agencies and parastatals. Our young people possess the talent, innovation and entrepreneurial spirit needed to contribute meaningfully to national development. In a communiqué issued at the end of the Igbo Youth Leaders and Stakeholders Convention, the group also weighed in on recent public discussions surrounding the operations of the SEDC, stressing that transparency and accountability are essential if the commission is to achieve its mandate.

Transparency and accountability are critical to building public trust. The SEDC must remain open to stakeholder engagement and ensure that Igbo youths are actively involved in shaping the programmes and policies of the commission. Participants at the convention adopted a proposal for the development of an Integrated Youth Development Master Plan for the South-East. The initiative would provide a framework for addressing youth development challenges through a renewable five-year strategic action plan focused on employment, entrepreneurship, education and productivity.

In response to calls from some quarters for the removal of the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the SEDC, Mr Mark Okoye, the delegates rejected the demand, insisting that leadership stability is crucial at this stage of the commission's growth. The commission is still laying its foundation, and stability is important if it is to deliver on its mandate for the people of the South-East. The convention also reviewed the security situation in the region.

While commending South-East governors for their efforts in tackling insecurity, participants urged them to intensify measures aimed at restoring lasting peace and protecting lives and property. Sustainable development in the South-East can only be achieved in an atmosphere of safety and stability. Security remains a collective responsibility. We are ready to work with state governments and the Federal Government to confront insecurity and create an environment where businesses can thrive and our people can live without fear





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