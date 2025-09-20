Igbo Vanguard Group Criticizes Nigeria's Approach to Peace, Demands Kanu's Release

The leader of the Igbo Vanguard Group, James Nnadozie Uchegbuo, condemns Nigeria's approach to peace and justice, questioning the fairness of recent peace dialogues and the continued detention of IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu. He calls for Kanu's release, aligning with human rights lawyer Malcolm Omirhobo's stance, and advocates for unity, justice, equality, and fair play.

James Nnadozie Uchegbuo, the leader of the Igbo Vanguard Group (IVG), has voiced strong criticism regarding Nigeria 's methods for achieving peace and justice. Uchegbuo specifically raised concerns about the recent peace dialogue held in Katsina, which reportedly included participation from Isiya Kwase Garwa, a leader of a bandit group.

He directly questioned the fairness of the process, particularly in light of the ongoing detention of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). During a discussion with journalists in Umuahia, Abia State, Uchegbuo highlighted the stark contrast between the treatment of Garwa and the continued incarceration of Kanu, emphasizing that this disparity raises critical questions about the credibility of Nigeria's justice system, its commitment to equality, and its sincerity in pursuing lasting peace. He stated that the different treatments are a source of frustration for many Nigerians, as they believe that the government appears to be operating using different standards for different people. The IVG leader noted that the contrasting actions suggest that the government is more willing to be lenient with the criminals than those who fight for their rights. This has caused a lot of people to lose faith in the government, he added. He argued that the approach undermines the nation's efforts to build trust and foster reconciliation. He expressed bewilderment at the idea of extending a 'soft landing' to a bandit leader, who is wanted for a range of heinous crimes, while simultaneously holding Nnamdi Kanu in detention. Uchegbuo's comments serve as a call for Nigeria to reassess its approach to justice and peace-building, as a perceived lack of fairness and equity can greatly undermine the desired outcome. He emphasized that the nation's commitment to justice and equality is crucial for establishing enduring peace. The public deserves to know why one set of individuals is enjoying preferential treatment over the other, especially given the crimes the former had committed. It's important to address the root causes of violence and crime, but this should not come at the expense of equity and fairness. The government has to treat everyone equally under the law. Justice must not be selective, and peace must be built on a foundation of inclusivity and impartiality. Failing to do so risks perpetuating cycles of conflict and undermining the legitimacy of governance. Nigeria must take into account the need to deliver justice and fair play. This is a necessary ingredient for creating a peaceful society. \Furthermore, Uchegbuo aligned his position with that of Malcolm Omirhobo, a human rights lawyer who had previously criticized the continued prosecution of Kanu while negotiations with armed groups were underway. This alignment signifies a broader concern among human rights advocates and concerned citizens regarding the government's apparent prioritization of certain individuals or groups over others, potentially creating a climate of impunity and eroding public trust. The IVG leader's stance highlights the importance of upholding the principles of justice, equality, and fairness in any process aimed at resolving conflict and promoting peace. This is a sentiment shared by many observers who have been closely following the developments. The fact that Kanu is still detained, despite various calls for his release and the perceived lenient treatment of others, fuels a sense of injustice and contributes to the existing grievances of many people in the nation, especially his supporters. Such perceptions can only further complicate the efforts to address the root causes of conflict and restore trust in the institutions of governance. The fact that peace talks are happening with armed groups, whilst Kanu remains detained, poses serious questions about the government's priorities and its definition of justice. The continued detention of Kanu, a prominent figure, while others, who are perceived as responsible for serious crimes, are engaged in peace dialogues, sends a confusing message and undercuts the government's commitment to equal justice under the law. It is vital for the Nigerian government to reconcile its actions with its stated values of justice, equality, and fairness. Failing to do so will undermine the country's efforts to build lasting peace and reconciliation. There is no room for selective justice or disparate treatment, as such actions only serve to exacerbate grievances and hinder progress. \In conclusion, Uchegbuo's call for the release of Nnamdi Kanu reflects the widespread sentiment that the government's actions are undermining the pursuit of peace and justice in Nigeria. By demanding the release of Kanu, the IVG leader is essentially advocating for a more equitable and just approach to conflict resolution, one that prioritizes fairness, equality, and the rule of law. The government's current strategy, he argues, risks exacerbating tensions and eroding public trust. The call for the release of Kanu is not merely a plea for one individual, but a plea for the country to adopt a more just and consistent approach to governance. Uchegbuo's sentiments underscore the critical need for the government to demonstrate its commitment to justice, equality, and fair play in all its dealings. The pursuit of peace should never come at the expense of justice or fairness. A society built on such foundational principles is one that is more likely to thrive and endure. Uchegbuo's appeal to the government emphasizes the importance of embracing unity, equality, and fair play, while acknowledging the fundamental role of the law and justice. He believes that only by applying these core principles, can Nigeria hope to foster genuine reconciliation and achieve lasting peace. He concludes by demanding that the government release Kanu, which he believes is a necessary step towards healing the nation and building a more just society. The leader calls for the release of Nnamdi Kanu, hoping this will send a strong signal that the government is truly committed to justice and equal treatment for all citizens. This approach, if embraced, will pave the way for building a nation where all its citizens are treated with dignity and respect





