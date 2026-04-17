Igbo-Eze South Initiative Boosts Education Access Through Free Registrations

The Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area, in partnership with the Office of the First Lady of Enugu State and the Rauf Badamosi Foundation, has launched an education support initiative offering free JAMB and WAEC registrations to thousands of students. This program aligns with Governor Peter Mbah's vision for a prosperous and future-ready Enugu State by prioritizing human capital development and removing financial barriers to tertiary education.

The Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area in Enugu State , in collaboration with the Office of the First Lady of Enugu State and the Rauf Badamosi Foundation, recently launched the 2026 Igbo-Eze South Local Government Education Support Initiative. This program exemplifies a forward-thinking approach to leadership, emphasizing compassion and quality governance that aligns with Governor Peter Mbah's Tomorrow Is Here Agenda for Enugu State .

The initiative has demonstrably created significant opportunities for thousands of young individuals by providing free registration for both the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and the West African Examinations Council (WAEC). This educational support system stands as a powerful demonstration of a governance philosophy that places human capital development at the core of its strategy for sustainable growth and advancement. At the local level, it directly mirrors Governor Mbah's overarching ambition to cultivate a prosperous and future-ready Enugu State, ensuring that no child is excluded from educational opportunities. As the young students embark on these crucial examinations with renewed hope for their tertiary education pursuits, the initiative's impact is evident. The free examinations are a direct result of the visionary leadership of the Chairman of Igbo-Eze South, Ugo Ferdinand Ukwueze. His administration's commitment to ensuring these students could participate without incurring costs is commendable. Furthermore, the intervention by the First Lady of Enugu State, Nkechinyere Mbah, which secured free registration for all female candidates, and the facilitation of free WAEC registrations for students by Jimoh Rauf Badamosi through the Rauf Badamosi Foundation, have been invaluable. Their unified dedication has rekindled hope, dismantled financial obstacles, and strategically positioned the students for academic success. This collective endeavor powerfully illustrates the transformative potential of collaborative efforts in achieving substantial social impact. To the students and beneficiaries of Igbo-Eze South, as you commence this pivotal examination, sincere congratulations and the very best wishes are extended. This opportunity represents both a significant privilege and a solemn responsibility, demanding dedication and a pursuit of excellence. There is a strong belief that the investment made in your education will undoubtedly lead to exceptional outcomes and unlock pathways to greater accomplishments. This, in turn, will contribute to a more prosperous future for Igbo-Eze South and its surrounding communities. The initiative highlights a commitment to nurturing the potential of the youth, recognizing them as the cornerstone of future development and progress for the region





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