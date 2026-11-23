Leaders of the Igbo community in Kano have unanimously endorsed President Bola Tinubu, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and all APC candidates for the 2027 elections during a meeting at Government House, Kano. The endorsement followed announcements of over ₦10 billion in road projects in Igbo-dominated communities.

Leaders of the Igbo community in Kano have unanimously endorsed the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and all other APC candidates in Kano State for continuity of laudable projects and programmes.

Igbo Leaders Endorse Tinubu and APC Candidates

The endorsement was given during a high-level meeting between the governor and representatives of the Igbo community at the Government House, Kano. The delegation was led by Igwe Boniface Igweke, Eze Dioramma IV, Sarkin Igbo Kano. The delegation comprised prominent Igbo traditional, political and community leaders. Among them were Chukuma Innocent Ogbu, Special Adviser on Igbo Community Affairs to the Kano State Government, and Donatus Nwago, immediate past President-General of the Igbo Community Association in Kano.

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Also in the delegation was Raphael Ngbidi, the newly elected President-General of the association. The leaders declared their readiness to unite and work together, assuring the governor that previous divisions among members during the 2023 elections had been addressed. They reaffirmed their commitment to peaceful coexistence and acknowledged the administration's efforts in providing security and an enabling environment for residents and businesses across the state.

The Igwe of Igbo in Kano appealed to the Governor to sustain infrastructure development in Sabon Gari, particularly the New Road project, Zungeru Road and Sarkin Yaki Road. He also requested government assistance towards completing the Igbo House project. Responding, Governor Yusuf described the Igbo community as an integral part of Kano State, recognising its longstanding contributions to commerce, investment and economic development.

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Governor Yusuf Announces Infrastructure Investments

He emphasised that every Nigerian has the constitutional right to live and conduct business in any part of the country. He added that ethnicity and religion should never constitute barriers to unity and peaceful coexistence. The meeting underscored the importance of continued engagement between the Kano State Government and the Igbo community. On infrastructure, the Governor announced that the state government had earmarked ₦8 billion for the dualisation and installation of streetlights along Igbo Road and Hausa Road.

He also disclosed that the New Road project had been re-awarded to a new contractor following the termination of the previous contract. An additional ₦3 billion was committed towards its completion before January. The Governor further stated that the dualisation of Zungeru Road and Sarkin Yaki Road, including streetlight installation, had reached approximately 70 per cent completion.

Community Tax Compliance Boosts State Revenue

He commended the Igbo community for its cooperation with the state government, revealing that revenue contributions from the community had increased by about 70 per cent through improved voluntary tax compliance. The present administration in Kano is currently executing over ₦10 billion naira road projects in Igbo-dominated communities in Kano State.

Governor Yusuf also called for support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, referencing the understanding on power rotation between the North and South and the need for continuity in national leadership. He assured the delegation that his administration would continue to protect all residents and promote an inclusive society. He said everyone could pursue legitimate economic and social interests without discrimination. The Igbo leaders expressed satisfaction with the governor's commitments and pledged their continued support for his administration.

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The meeting ended with both sides reaffirming their commitment to peace, unity and the development of Kano State. The endorsement is seen as a significant boost for the APC ahead of the 2027 elections.