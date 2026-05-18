Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa Promises to Be a Good Representative of Delta North Senatorial District

Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, the immediate past governor of Delta State, has promised to be a good representative of the Delta North Senatorial District if elected in 2027. He made this promise after defeating the incumbent lawmaker, Senator Ned Nwoko, in the All Progressives Congress, APC, senatorial primary election.

Immediate past governor of Delta State , Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa , has promised to be a good representative of the Delta North Senatorial District if elected in 2027.

Okowa made the remark after the All Progressives Congress, APC, senatorial primary election, where he defeated the incumbent lawmaker, Senator Ned Nwoko. The former governor assured the people that, if elected, he would ensure that the voices of the people are properly represented. Okowa also said he would be visiting the state regularly, stating that senators ought to maintain close proximity to their constituents.

He said, "I thank my people for the love they have showered upon me, and I pray that the Lord God will continue to energize me to do the best I can for the whole of Delta North.

"I expect to return home as regularly as possible to greet our people. You cannot be a senator and stay away from your people because they sent you to represent them.

"I shall be a good representative of the good people of Delta North. Whenever my presence is needed, they will surely find me. "Monarchs, stakeholders hit Okowa over comment on Anioma state creatio





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Delta State Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa All Progressives Congress APC Senatorial Primary Election Senator Ned Nwoko Delta North Senatorial District Representative Voices Constituents Anioma State Creation Monarchs Stakeholders

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