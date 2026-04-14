IEA, IMF, and World Bank Unite to Address Economic Fallout of Middle East Conflict

The International Energy Agency, International Monetary Fund, and World Bank are collaborating to provide tailored policy advice and financial support to countries affected by the economic downturn resulting from the Middle East conflict. The conflict has disrupted global supply chains, led to higher energy and fertilizer prices, and caused job losses and displacement.

The International Energy Agency ( IEA ), the International Monetary Fund ( IMF ), and the World Bank Group are collaborating to mitigate the economic repercussions of the Middle East conflict, which began on February 28th. This joint effort aims to offer tailored policy recommendations and financial backing to nations grappling with the downturn stemming from the war. The conflict, involving the US, Israel, and Iran, has already disrupted global crude oil supplies, particularly through the Strait of Hormuz, resulting in elevated prices for oil, gas, and fertilizers. This in turn has fueled apprehensions about food security and potential job losses, particularly for energy-importing nations and low-income countries. Some oil and gas producers in the Middle East have experienced substantial losses in export revenue. The institutions are actively addressing the multifaceted consequences of the conflict and are prepared to provide crucial support to affected nations.

The global bodies highlighted that the economic shock from the conflict has already proven significant, with its effects being widespread and notably uneven. The disruption to the global supply chain, especially within the Strait of Hormuz, has led to shortages of essential commodities, creating challenges for the energy, food, and other industries. The IEA, IMF, and World Bank recognize the importance of restoring regular shipping through the Strait, but anticipate a prolonged period for global supplies to normalize to pre-conflict levels. The damage to critical infrastructure will likely maintain higher fuel and fertilizer prices, which will continue to place economic strain on various countries. The war has also led to the displacement of people, impacting employment opportunities, and reducing tourism and travel. The group has pledged to closely monitor and assess the impact of the war on energy markets, the global economy, and individual countries, coordinating their response and providing support to member countries. The institutions are committed to offering tailored policy advice and, where necessary, financial assistance, and they will work in partnership with other international organizations to ensure the groundwork for a robust recovery that encourages stability, development, and employment.

In their latest evaluations, the IEA's monthly Oil Market Report and the IMF's World Economic Outlook, scheduled for release on Tuesday, will present a comprehensive analysis of the countries most severely impacted by the conflict. The reports will include targeted policy suggestions aimed at alleviating the economic shock. The IEA, IMF, and World Bank teams are working in close cooperation, particularly at the country level, to capitalize on their respective expertise. They are determined to assist countries with tailored policy recommendations and, if necessary, financial aid. The institutions have reinforced their commitment to coordinating responses and providing support to their member countries, facilitating a resilient recovery. They acknowledge that restoring normalcy will require time, given the complexities of the situation. The combined efforts of the IEA, IMF, and World Bank represent a crucial response to the global economic challenge posed by the conflict in the Middle East, underscoring their dedication to providing assistance and aiding affected nations through the process of economic recovery and stability. The ongoing analysis and support mechanisms will continue to evolve as the situation unfolds, ensuring appropriate and effective interventions are delivered to member states during the global crisis





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