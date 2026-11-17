Nigerian Minister Mohammed Idris urged stronger African cooperation against misinformation during separate meetings with Kenyan and Sudanese officials in Abuja, addressing visa access, a proposed state visit, and Sudan conflict support.

Nigerian Minister Mohammed Idris has called for stronger cooperation among African countries to tackle misinformation and disinformation, strengthen public trust, and promote a common African voice on issues affecting the continent.

Idris made the call while receiving Kenya's Cabinet Secretary for Information, Communications and the Digital Economy, Hon. William Gitau, and Sudan's Minister of Culture, Information, Antiquities and Tourism, Khalid Al-Aiser, in separate meetings on the sidelines of the ongoing 2026 World Public Relations Forum in Abuja. He said false information could erode public confidence and distort the continent's image. He stressed that Africa needed a coordinated approach to ensure accurate information reaches citizens.

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Idris added that African countries must work together to ensure Africa's voice is properly represented on issues affecting the continent. We must find ways to work together as African countries. We share common interests and face similar challenges, and our response must reflect a common purpose, he said. We need stronger cooperation to ensure that accurate information reaches our people and that Africa's voice is properly represented.

Nigeria And Kenya Discuss Visa Access

On Nigeria-Kenya relations, Idris welcomed the opportunity to strengthen cooperation between both countries. He acknowledged issues raised by the Kenyan Cabinet Secretary concerning visa access and other bilateral matters. The Kenyan Cabinet Secretary raised concerns about visa access for Nigerians travelling to Kenya. He noted that Kenyan citizens enjoy visa-free access to Nigeria for up to 60 days.

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Gitau called for improved reciprocity and easier travel arrangements between both countries. He also expressed interest in a proposed state visit to Nigeria. We have a request concerning visa access and the procedures Nigerians go through when travelling to Kenya. We hope this can be addressed to make travel between our two countries easier, Gitau said.

Idris said he would engage the relevant Nigerian authorities on the visa matter. He also expressed Nigeria's readiness to support further diplomatic engagements, including discussions around a proposed state visit. Kabogo said the proposed state visit would deepen diplomatic, economic and institutional cooperation between Nigeria and Kenya. On Sudan, Idris reaffirmed Nigeria's support for the country and expressed hope for a peaceful resolution of the ongoing conflict.

Nigeria Supports Sudan Peace Efforts

He cited longstanding historical, cultural and family ties, particularly with communities in northern Nigeria. He said Nigeria remains interested in Sudan's stability and recovery. The Sudanese Minister thanked the Nigerian Government for its political support and described Nigeria as an important partner. He called for renewed cooperation between the two countries.

Al-Aiser urged Nigeria to use its media reach and diplomatic influence to help clarify the situation in Sudan. He also expressed interest in strengthening media relations and pursuing a Memorandum of Understanding between the two countries. We are grateful for Nigeria's political support during this difficult period. We regard Nigeria as a major partner and are ready to work together to restore the strong relationship between our two countries, Al-Aiser said.

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The meetings underscored Nigeria's push for closer African collaboration on information and diplomacy. They also highlighted ongoing efforts to address bilateral concerns and support regional stability.