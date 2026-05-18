Idris Makanta denies alleged N3 billion rice contract fraud as he refuses to withdraw candidacy

Niger State African Democratic Congress gubernatorial aspirant Idris Makanta has dismissed the claims of an alleged N3 billion rice contract fraud, stating that 'there is no 'rice contract fraud' involving Malam Idris Usman Makanta and the Niger State Government or any other institution whatsoever.' He also clarified that he is not under any pressure to withdraw his candidacy.

The African Democratic Congress gubernatorial aspirant in Niger State , Idris Makanta , has denied involvement in an alleged N3 billion rice contract fraud. Recall that reports emerged that the aspirant is under pressure to withdraw over alleged N3 billion rice contract fraud.

However, reacting, Makanta, said the claim was targeted at demystifying his growing popularity in Niger State. He clarified that, "For the avoidance of doubt, there is no 'rice contract fraud' involving Malam Idris Usman Makanta and the Niger State Government or any other institution whatsoever. We challenge the purveyors of this falsehood to provide credible evidence to substantiate their claims.

" Makanta further added that he is not under any pressure to withdraw his candidacy to secure an ADC ticket ahead of the 2027 general election. "We wish to reaffirm that there is no pressure from any quarter for Malam Idris Usman Makanta to withdraw from the race. He remains optimistic and confident of securing the ADC ticket.





DailyPostNGR / 🏆 11. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Niger State African Democratic Congress Idris Makanta N3 Billion Rice Contract Fraud 2027 General Election Jigawa

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PDP Suspends Aweke County Aspirant Jamilu Idris Over Conduct Allegedly Damaging to Party Image, Fueling TensionThe Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Tunga Ward of Awe Local Government Area, Nasarawa State, has suspended an aspirant for the Awe/Doma/Keana Federal Constituency seat, Jamilu Ibrahim Idris, over allegations of repeated misconduct and actions considered damaging to the party’s image. The decision was made due to alleged filing of false petitions against senior party leaders.

Read more »

APC Conducts Niger State Primary Elections Amid Protests and ConsensusesThe All Progressives Congress (APC) primary elections in Niger State, Nigeria, were marred by protests and consensus arrangements. Some constituencies faced delays in voting due to security challenges and logistical issues, while other areas experienced peaceful elections. In some instances, incumbent lawmakers withdrew from the race to promote unity.

Read more »

Niger State Police smash vehicle scam syndicate, recover 67 rustled cattle after bandit clashThe Niger State Police Command has arrested four suspected fraudsters involved in a vehicle scam syndicate and recovered 67 rustled cattle following a gun duel with bandits. The fraudsters were caught attempting to sell a stolen Volkswagen Golf car, while another operation led to the rescue of 67 animals after bandits fled during a firefight. Investigations revealed extortion tactics and the recovery of fake documents and POS machines.

Read more »

Niger State APC Primaries Wreaked by Allegations, Disruptions Ahead of 2027 ElectionsThe All Progressives Congress primaries in Niger State last Saturday were marred by allegations of candidate imposition, irregularities, and protests.

Read more »