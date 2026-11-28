Senator Idiat Oluranti Adebule, former Deputy Governor of Lagos State and current Lagos West Senator, has died at 56, a day after celebrating her birthday. President Bola Tinubu and the Lagos APC have expressed deep sadness over her passing.

Senator Idiat Oluranti Adebule, who represented Lagos West in the National Assembly and previously served as Deputy Governor of Lagos State, has died at the age of 56.

She was pronounced dead at a private hospital in the Government Reserved Area, Ikeja, Lagos State, on Saturday afternoon after falling ill. Her death came barely 24 hours after she celebrated her 56th birthday on Friday, November 27. Adebule was seeking re-election for a second term in the Senate. Members of her senatorial district were preparing for a campaign scheduled for Monday, November 30.

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Tinubu Mourns Senator Adebule

She had represented Lagos West in the Senate after winning the seat in the 2023 general election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress. She joined the 10th National Assembly in June 2023. President Bola Tinubu expressed profound shock and sadness over her sudden passing. In a condolence message issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President described her death as a painful loss to Lagos State and the country.

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He recalled her contributions to governance, education and public administration, as well as her efforts to empower women and young people. He extended his condolences to her family, the Lagos State Government, the APC and the National Assembly, and prayed for Allah to grant her Aljannatul Firdaus. The Lagos State chapter of the APC also mourned the senator. Its spokesman, Seye Oladejo, described her death as an enormous loss to the party and the state.

The party recalled her roles as Secretary to the Lagos State Government, deputy governor and senator, and praised her contributions to its organisation and electoral successes. Oladejo said the party was particularly devastated by the suddenness of her death, noting that she remained active in political engagements until her demise. Adebule was born on November 27, 1970, in Ojo, Lagos State. An educationist by training, she earned a bachelor's degree in Islamic Education from Lagos State University in 1992.

Adebule Educational Background Revealed

She later obtained a master's degree in Curriculum Studies in 1997 and a doctorate in the same field in 2012. She began her professional teaching career in 1995 before transitioning to the Lagos State public service in 2000 as a Teaching Service Commissioner. She served on the Lagos State Scholarship Board before her appointment as Secretary to the State Government in July 2011 under former Governor Babatunde Fashola.

In 2015, she became Deputy Governor alongside former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, serving until 2019. She was subsequently elected as the Senator for Lagos West in the 2023 general elections. Her political journey concluded abruptly just one day after her birthday celebrations. James Abiodun Faleke, the member representing Ikeja Federal Constituency, issued a public statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

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He conveyed his deepest condolences to Adebule's family, friends, and political associates. Faleke stated that his sentiments were shared on behalf of his family, constituents, and the entire people of Lagos State, marking a somber end to the political calendar for the region.