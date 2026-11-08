IDEAS Project Skills Training Lagos State TVET Outcomes

Federal monitoring confirms 75 beneficiaries in Lagos completed beauty training under the IDEAS Project, supported by the World Bank to enhance TVET quality and reduce foreign artisan dependence.

Mr. Olatunji Odewunmi, the National Project Monitoring Officer for Technical and Vocational Education and Training ( TVET) and the Innovation Development and Effectiveness in Acquisition of Skills (IDEAS) Project within the Office of the Minister of Education, confirmed that 75 beneficiaries in Lagos State have successfully acquired skills in beauty and cosmetology. This verification occurred during a targeted monitoring visit to the Elegant Twins Institute of Cosmetology located in Surulere and the Federal Technical College in Yaba, Lagos.

The monitoring exercise was designed to rigorously assess the quality of training delivery, evaluate institutional performance, ensure strict compliance with all programme requirements, and measure the tangible progress made by the participating beneficiaries throughout the course of their training interventions.

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Project Funding and Financial Structure

The IDEAS Project is a strategic initiative supported financially by the World Bank and implemented directly through the Federal Ministry of Education, with a primary mandate to strengthen the national technical and vocational education sector, improve institutional capacity across training centers, and equip Nigerians with practical, market-ready skills for both employment and entrepreneurship.

Mr. Olatunji Odewunmi emphasized that the intervention covers all essential training requirements, including mandatory registration, accommodation, and necessary learning materials for every participant. To support the beneficiaries financially, the government provides a monthly stipend of N30,000 per trainee to ensure they can focus entirely on their skills acquisition without financial distress.

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In addition to beneficiary support, the programme allocates N50,000 monthly per trainee to training service providers. This funding is specifically designated to facilitate effective programme delivery, ensuring that institutions like the Elegant Twins Institute can maintain high standards of instruction and infrastructure required for practical vocational training.

Institutional Performance and Stakeholder Views

During the assessment of the Elegant Twins Institute, Mr. Olatunji Odewunmi commended the institution for the exceptional quality of instruction and the robust practical training provided to the beneficiaries. He stated that the monitoring exercise was crucial to ensuring that all participating centres strictly met programme requirements, thereby guaranteeing that government investments in vocational education translated into measurable, high-quality outcomes for the participants.

Abimbola Oyedeji, the IDEAS Project Manager at Federal Technical College in Yaba, noted that the intervention began approximately five years ago and has significantly contributed to increased student enrolment and improved practical training standards across the institution. She listed the supported vocational areas at the facility, which include blocklaying and concreting, tiling, woodwork, auto body building, computer craft, and catering craft.

Mr. Kunle Oladunjoye, the Centre Manager at Elegant Twins Institute, confirmed that the institution was selected as a training service provider for 75 beneficiaries in the beauty and cosmetology sector. He explained that the selection process involved rigorous interviews and thorough verification of applicants' information to ensure only qualified candidates received training.

Mr. Oladunjoye further highlighted that qualified instructors, including former students with extensive industry experience, were handling the training. He reported that the beneficiaries had made encouraging progress and were acquiring the practical skills and confidence required to establish their own independent businesses in the cosmetology sector.

Beneficiary Impact and Future Workforce Goals

Mrs. Elizabeth Oshisoya, the founder of Elegant Twins Institute, who has been involved in cosmetology training since 1950, described the current intervention as a vital opportunity to expand access to professional vocational skills for young Nigerians. She commended the Federal Government for meeting its financial obligations to the centre and ensuring consistent monthly stipends were paid to beneficiaries.

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Abdulhakeem Shamsudeen, a beneficiary, reported that he had acquired additional specialized skills in nail technology and makeup during the programme. Similarly, Omotosho Okwemi commended the government for providing free training and essential financial support that allowed participants to focus on their learning without the burden of tuition fees.

Another beneficiary, Boma Messe-Britz, stated that she gained comprehensive practical knowledge in makeup, hairdressing, nail technology, and spa services. Leo Uzoma added that the provision of free training and necessary equipment significantly improved his practical learning experience, making it easier to master complex beauty techniques.

Oni Oluwada noted that the programme enhanced his knowledge of electrical installation, including basic electrical connections and socket installation, which are critical skills for the construction sector. Adebayo Mowufin Oluwada emphasized that the training was helping her build the foundational skills needed for further studies and a future career in electrical engineering, demonstrating the diverse impact of the TVET interventions.

Mr. Olatunji Odewunmi stated that the initiative was designed to strengthen Nigeria's skilled workforce, reduce dependence on foreign artisans, and equip young people with the competencies needed to secure employment or establish businesses. He noted that Lagos State has approximately 128 TVET centres that offer Nigerians opportunities to acquire these vital vocational skills.

The Federal Ministry of Education confirmed that the monitoring exercise was part of broader efforts to strengthen quality assurance, institutional accountability, and programme implementation across all its TVET interventions. The government remains committed to ensuring that all training providers maintain high standards and that beneficiaries receive the best possible education to succeed in the modern economy.