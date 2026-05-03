ICRC Highlights Contractual Agreement Respect as Key to Investor Confidence in Nigeria

The Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) emphasizes the importance of honoring contractual agreements following the resolution of the long-standing MMA2 concession dispute, signaling a commitment to a stable and predictable investment environment in Nigeria.

The Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission ( ICRC ) has underscored the critical importance of upholding contractual agreements as a cornerstone for fostering investor confidence within Nigeria . Dr. Jobson Oseodion Ewalefoh, the Director General of the ICRC , articulated this position in a recent statement released in Abuja, extending assurances to stakeholders regarding the security of their investments within a stable and predictable regulatory framework.

This announcement follows the successful resolution of a protracted public-private partnership concession dispute concerning the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two (MMA2) in Lagos, a development the Commission has lauded as a significant achievement. The ICRC believes that this decisive action transmits a potent message to both domestic and international investors, reaffirming Nigeria's status as a dependable and trustworthy destination for investment.

Dr. Ewalefoh specifically commended the President’s intervention as a strategically astute move, highlighting its effectiveness in resolving a longstanding deadlock that had persisted across multiple administrations. The resolution process was characterized by a steadfast commitment to the rule of law, facilitated through a collaborative effort involving key stakeholders.

These included the grantor, represented by the Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, the concessionaire, Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited, and the ICRC itself, which provided its concurrence on the agreed-upon framework in strict adherence to established Public-Private Partnership (PPP) guidelines. The removal of restrictive provisions and the subsequent clarification of the concession framework are expected to unlock significant opportunities for the development of new aviation infrastructure within Lagos State.

Specifically, projects such as the proposed Lekki Airport, alongside complementary commercial and support facilities surrounding existing terminals, can now be actively pursued. Dr. Ewalefoh emphasized that this development not only bolsters investor confidence in a predictable regulatory environment but also demonstrates a commitment to honoring agreements, which are fundamental to the success of PPP initiatives.

He stated that witnessing the resolution of a dispute of this magnitude through a balanced and forward-looking approach sends a powerful signal regarding policy stability, regulatory certainty, and respect for contractual obligations. The positive outcome of this dispute is anticipated to yield substantial benefits for the Nigerian economy and the general public. These benefits include improved infrastructure utilization, enhanced operational efficiency, and the potential for increased revenue generation.

Dr. Ewalefoh underscored that the resolution serves the interests of all parties involved – the government, the concessionaire, the investment community, and, most importantly, the Nigerian people who depend on efficient and modern infrastructure. The ICRC Director General reaffirmed the Commission’s unwavering commitment to ensuring that all PPP arrangements are implemented in full compliance with established guidelines, with a strong emphasis on achieving value for money, maintaining transparency, and prioritizing the public interest.

He assured stakeholders that the ICRC will continue to provide the necessary regulatory guidance to sustain this positive momentum, ensuring that future concessions are meticulously structured, effectively managed, and strategically aligned with national development priorities. The original dispute at MMA2 stemmed from disagreements between the Federal Government, acting through the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), and Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited regarding the implementation of the PPP agreement.

Key points of contention revolved around clauses pertaining to exclusivity rights and the development of competing or complementary infrastructure within the same airport vicinity. The successful resolution signifies a new era of collaborative PPP management in Nigeria





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