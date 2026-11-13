ICPC Recovers N5.3bn from Local Government Accounts, Launches Digital Transparency Initiative

The ICPC recovered over N5.3bn from local government accounts in seven states and the FCT, and launched a digital disclosure initiative with NITDA to make all 774 councils publish financial records online.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission has recovered more than N5.3bn from a review of local government accounts in seven states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The commission announced the recovery and a new digital transparency initiative at the flag-off of the ICPC-NITDA Local Government Websites Pilot in Lafia, Nasarawa State. The initiative aims to make all 774 local government councils publish their financial records and activities online. The ICPC chairman, Dr Musa Aliyu, SAN, said the recovery highlighted the scale of financial irregularities at the grassroots and the need for closer monitoring of public resources.

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He said the websites are the preventive side of the same effort to strengthen transparency and accountability. The Supreme Court judgment of July 2024, which affirmed financial autonomy for local governments and direct payment of their statutory allocations, has increased the need for accountability. Aliyu said the websites will operate on a standardised template developed under the commission Accountability and Corruption Prevention Programme for Local Governments. He said councils must publish information on budgets, allocations, revenue, expenditure, audits and debts.

Other areas of disclosure include public procurement, human resources, citizen engagement, whistleblowing channels and anti-corruption measures. He urged local government chairmen to appoint dedicated officers to manage the websites and ensure information is accurate and regularly updated. He warned that a website is only as good as the information on it, and one that is launched and then abandoned will only disappoint the people. He said the commission involvement is intended to prevent corruption rather than witch-hunt council authorities.

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Digital Disclosure for Local Government Councils

The Director-General of NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, said the initiative will reduce the difficulties residents face in accessing information about government activities. He illustrated the challenge with the example of a woman in a remote Nasarawa community who might have to travel more than 60 kilometres at her own expense to find out whether her local government had approved a community project or to lodge a complaint.

He said improved governance, citizen engagement and economic opportunities are the three major objectives. Abdullahi said NITDA will provide technical standards, develop website templates and train citizens, while encouraging local governments to engage local technology experts to maintain the platforms. He disclosed that the agency has pledged to register domain names, develop and host websites for all 774 local government areas for at least one year.

He said the ambition is not 774 websites but 774 digitally empowered local governments delivering better experience to millions of Nigerians. The Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, who performed the kick-off, directed local government councils to take responsibility for the accuracy of information published on their platforms. He said designated officers must verify details before publication. He said the credibility of the initiative will depend on the availability of current and useful information rather than the ceremony marking its launch.

ICPC and NITDA Transparency Initiative

Sule said publishing council allocations will end excuses by local governments over delays in paying workers salaries on the grounds that their statutory funds had not been received. He challenged the ICPC and NITDA to extend the transparency initiative to state governments to enable citizens to track funds meant for local councils. He offered Nasarawa State as the first to make such disclosures.

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The flag-off ceremony was held at the Government House Banquet Hall in Lafia and was themed Deepening Transparency and Accountability at the Grassroots through Digital Disclosure. It was followed by a technical session on the standardised website template for local government councils. The initiative builds on the ICPC Accountability and Corruption Prevention Programme for Local Governments, introduced after the Supreme Court landmark judgment of July 11, 2024, on local government financial autonomy.

Grassroots Accountability and Public Oversight

In his remarks, the Emir of Lafia, Justice Sidi Bage Muhammad I (retd. ), commended the ICPC, NITDA and the Nasarawa State Government for the initiative. The Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Danladi Jatau, pledged the legislature support, recalling that the Constitution empowered the Assembly to oversee local government finances.