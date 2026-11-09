ICPC files 36-count amended charge against alleged fake PFIPC director general Adeniyi Adeyemi and four new defendants

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission has filed a fresh 36-count charge against Adeniyi Adeyemi and four new defendants over an alleged fake presidential agency, with arraignment adjourned to 18 November after one defendant failed to appear in court.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission ( ICPC) has further amended the charge it filed against Adeniyi Adeyemi, the alleged fake Director General of the non-existent Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC).

The new charge now contains 36 counts, up from the 22 counts on which Adeyemi was arraigned as the sole defendant on 29 October before Justice Halilu Yusuf of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Abuja. The fresh charge now names five defendants, including Adeyemi. The four new defendants are Aminu Abdullahi, Ogaba Harry, Florence Omameh and Patricia Akhigbe. The case has therefore become a joint trial consisting of five defendants.

Also read ICPC amends charge against PFIPC’s Adeyemi, adds four civil servants as defendants

At the mention of the case on Monday, the prosecution lawyer, Sylvanus Tahir, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), told the court that the ICPC had filed an amended charge. The planned arraignment on the fresh charge was aborted because the fourth defendant, Florence Omameh, was absent from court on health grounds. The remaining defendants, including Adeyemi, were in court. Tahir said the ICPC's interactions with the fourth defendant revealed that she was on admission in Abuja.

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Court Hearing on New Charge

He noted that the charge and all accompanying documents, including the proof of evidence, had been served on her. Citing Section 266 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), Tahir argued that an accused person must be present in court throughout trial, subject to the exception stated in that provision. He said Omameh's absence had handicapped and constrained the prosecution from proceeding with the arraignment, this being a criminal charge.

He urged the court to grant a short adjournment to allow the fourth defendant time to recover and enter her plea. Since it is now a joint trial, all the defendants must be in court for proceedings to be properly conducted, he added. Adeyemi's lawyer, Ibrahim Angulu, also a SAN, did not raise any objection to the adjournment. He reminded the court of his client's prolonged detention.

Adeyemi had been waiting to take his bail application on Monday, but that was stalled by the amended charge filed by the ICPC. Trial judge Halilu Yusuf granted the adjournment and fixed 18 November for the arraignment of all the defendants. He ordered that Adeyemi be taken back to Kuje Correctional Facility, while the other defendants are to return to ICPC's detention facility. Adeyemi was previously arraigned before the Federal High Court in Abuja on 30 September.

The Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation (DPPF), Rotimi Oyedepo, withdrew the charges on 12 October for amendment and refiling at the FCT High Court in Abuja, considered the appropriate venue for the nature of charges involved in the case. On 29 October, the ICPC arraigned Adeyemi on an amended indictment of 22 counts, including forgery, impersonation as a public servant, and obtaining over N27 billion to start the fake agency and N3.8 billion for personnel costs.

The anti-graft agency accused him of obtaining the money by forging a document addressed to the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy. It accused him of forging documents signed by the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, appointing him as Director General of PFIPC, and of occupying government office facilities at the Federal Secretariat Complex Phase III.

Allegations Against the Defendant

The ICPC also said Adeyemi forged a document to the Accountant-General of the Federation captioned RE: REQUEST FOR APPROVAL OF SELF-ACCOUNTING STATUS for the non-existent agency to operate within the government financial reporting structure. It also alleged that he forged documents to the Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) to get a domain name for the agency.

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The commission further accused Adeyemi of gifting N210,000 to Aminu Abdullahi, an Assistant Chief Technical Officer in the Office of the Secretary General of the Federation (OSFG), to facilitate the allocation of office space without official authorisation. He also allegedly gifted N300,000 to an officer in the Office of the Chief Economic Adviser to the President, Ogaba Harry, to facilitate the release and handover of two official vehicles, a Prado SUV and a Land Cruiser SUV, to him.

The ICPC also alleged that on 29 July 2025, the defendant collected N20 million from Oyekunle Gbenga, the Managing Director of Divine Dopacy Nigeria Limited, under the false pretence of a project facilitation loan for a purported N2.8 billion contract awarded by the fictitious agency to procure furniture and renovate the official residence of the DG, PFIPC.

The defendant allegedly committed the offences between 2024 and 2026, contravening sections 364, 366 and 132 of the Penal Code Cap. 532, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (Abuja) 1990, Section 1(1)(a) and punishable under Section 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006, and Section 9(a) and punishable under Section 9(b) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000. The amended charge filed on 3 November still maintained the previous allegations against Adeyemi.

Legal Background and Next Steps

The prosecution accused the defendants of official corruption, using their position to accept gratification, and impersonating a public servant. The charge also added alleged criminal conspiracy and giving gratification to public officers against Adeyemi. The police first charged Adeyemi and others said to be at large with eight counts on 27 November 2025. He was scheduled to be arraigned on 3 February.

The case will now return to court on 18 November for the arraignment of all five defendants on the 36-count amended charge.