ICPC Prosecutes Director General and Four Civil Servants in Corruption Scandal

ICPC charges Adeniyi Adeyemi and four federal officers with receiving bribes to secure fake agency status, offices, and vehicles in Abuja.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission ( ICPC) has formally initiated legal proceedings against Adeniyi Adeyemi, the alleged Director-General of the purported Presidential Foreign Investment Promotion Council. This prosecution also involves four serving civil servants who are accused of participating in a corruption scandal centered on the unauthorized use of government resources and fraudulent recruitment approvals.

Amended Charges Detail Corruption Scheme

The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Abuja is handling an amended 36-count charge that alleges the defendants received gratification to facilitate the operations of what the commission describes as a fake or non-existing agency. Adeniyi Adeyemi stands as the first defendant, facing serious allegations including forgery, use of forged documents, personation of a public servant, obtaining money by false pretenses, and giving gratification to public officers.

Also read ICPC amends charge against PFIPC’s Adeyemi, adds four civil servants as defendants

The four co-defendants joined Adeyemi in this amended charge, marking a significant escalation in the commission's investigation into the purported council's activities. The prosecution alleges that these public officers accepted payments to provide essential infrastructure and administrative support that the agency did not legitimately qualify for under federal government regulations.

Specific Allegations Against Civil Servants

Aminu Abdullahi, serving as an Assistant Chief Technical Officer at the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, is accused in Counts 23 and 24 of the amended charge, designated CR/415/26. He allegedly received N4.002 million distributed in four installments into his bank accounts. These payments were purportedly for allocating government offices to Adeyemi at the Federal Secretariat Complex, Phase III, in Abuja, without the requisite approval from the Permanent Secretary or the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

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Ogaba Harry, identified as a Chief Accountant in the Office of the Chief Economic Adviser to the President, faces allegations in Count 26 regarding the receipt of N560,000. This sum was allegedly collected in six installments between February 2025 and April 2026. The prosecution claims Harry granted Adeyemi access to offices previously occupied by the defunct Presidential Economic Advisory Council and released two official vehicles, specifically a Prado Jeep and a Land Cruiser Jeep, without official authorization.

Florence Omameh, an officer in the Inspectorate Department of the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation, is charged in Count 28 with allegedly receiving N250,000 in three installments. The commission alleges this payment was made in exchange for an inspection she conducted on March 25, 2025, at the council's premises. The purpose of this inspection was reportedly to grant the purported agency provisional self-accounting status.

Patricia Akhigbe, an Assistant Director in the Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, faces three counts involving alleged receipt of gratification, personation, and criminal conspiracy. In Count 30, she is accused of receiving N1.1 million in four installments to facilitate the processing of an authorized establishment and recruitment waiver for the council. Additionally, she is alleged to have submitted the council's documents to the Budget Office of the Federation for inclusion in the 2026 Appropriation.

Fraudulent Activities and Witness Testimonies

Count 31 of the charge alleges that Akhigbe pretended to be the Head of Human Resources of the council, despite the fact that her secondment had not been approved by her ministry. In Count 32, she and Adeniyi Adeyemi are jointly charged with conspiracy to use forged documents to obtain an establishment and recruitment waiver for the purported agency. The prosecution's proof of evidence indicates that witnesses will detail how the defendants corruptly received these payments.

The ICPC states that its witnesses will explain the mechanisms by which the defendants facilitated Adeyemi's access to government offices and vehicles, secured self-accounting status, and ensured the inclusion of the purported agency in the 2026 Appropriation. A key point of contention is the legitimacy of the office space allocation, with the commission asserting that no office space in the Federal Secretariat complexes was ever officially allocated to the Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council.

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Further testimony is expected to reveal that Adeniyi Adeyemi forcibly entered and changed the locks of eight offices belonging to the Office of the Chief Economic Adviser to the President in 2025. Another witness, who held the keys to the offices and vehicles, will testify that no authority was given to Ogaba Harry to hand over these assets to the first defendant.

Investigation Findings and Next Legal Steps

Evidence presented by the commission highlights irregularities found during the inspection on March 25, 2025, by Florence Omameh and a prosecution witness. They discovered that the nominal roll of the council listed 39 staff members, but only five had IPPIS numbers. The witness is expected to testify that Adeyemi subsequently offered money to the officials involved in the inspection, collected his account details, and transferred N50,000 to him.

The ICPC noted that the council was eventually granted provisional self-accounting status on May 27, 2025, based on the strength of the report provided by the inspecting officers. The prosecution argues that this status was obtained illegally through the bribery and collusion described in the amended charges. The case now moves forward with the expectation that witness testimonies will corroborate the financial trails and unauthorized actions attributed to the defendants.

The ongoing legal proceedings in the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory will determine the guilt or innocence of Adeniyi Adeyemi and the four civil servants. The outcomes of these trials could have significant implications for accountability within federal ministries and agencies regarding the allocation of resources and the verification of official staff records. The ICPC continues to pursue all avenues to ensure that those involved in the alleged corruption are held accountable under Nigerian law.