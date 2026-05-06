ICPC Opposes New Bail Request for Former Kaduna Governor Nasir El-Rufai

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has formally opposed a fresh bail application by former Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai, as legal proceedings continue. The court has adjourned the hearing to May 13, 2026, following the prosecution’s request for more time to review the new filings. This comes after an earlier ruling denying bail, citing flight risk and potential interference with the investigation.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission ( ICPC ) has escalated its legal battle against former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai , as proceedings continue at the Kaduna State High Court.

The anti-graft agency has formally opposed a new bail request filed by the ex-governor, while the court has postponed the hearing on the matter. During Tuesday’s court session, defence counsel, Mr. Ubong Akpang, informed the court that a fresh bail application had been submitted. He emphasized that the application directly impacts the liberty of his client, noting that all necessary documents had been properly filed and served.

The defence team declared readiness to proceed, but ICPC’s lawyer, Mr. Ibrahim Mukhtar, countered by stating that he had only recently received the defendant’s additional affidavit. He requested more time to thoroughly review the new filings before providing a comprehensive response.

Consequently, the presiding judge, Justice D.H. Khobo, adjourned the case, setting May 13, 2026, for the hearing of the fresh bail application. This latest development follows an earlier ruling by the same court denying bail to El-Rufai. In that decision, the judge determined that the former governor had failed to address critical claims made by the prosecution.

The ICPC had argued that El-Rufai posed a significant flight risk, citing his influence, financial resources, and alleged actions during attempts to arrest him. The agency also accused him of refusing to surrender travel documents and electronic devices required for the investigation. Additional concerns were raised by the prosecution, including the potential for witness interference and evidence tampering, particularly as investigations were still ongoing and some suspects remained at large.

Justice Khobo sided with the prosecution, stating that bail is not an automatic right but must be granted based on the interests of justice. The court also noted that the defendant’s status could compromise the integrity of the case. Health-related claims were dismissed due to a lack of substantial evidence, and the court ruled that unchallenged allegations were effectively admitted.

As a result, bail was denied, and El-Rufai was ordered to remain in ICPC custody. The court also directed that the trial be expedited. Despite this setback, the defence team submitted a new bail application, prompting the ICPC to file a counter-affidavit reaffirming its opposition. The Commission reiterated its commitment to prosecuting the case diligently and ensuring adherence to due process.

It also assured the public of its determination to pursue corruption cases without external interference





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