The ICPC seeks to deny bail to Adeniyi Adeyemi and four co-defendants, arguing detention ensures safety and prevents witness interference in a N31 billion fraud case.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission ( ICPC) has formally requested the FCT High Court to deny bail to Adeniyi Adeyemi and four other civil servants currently standing trial. The commission argued that detaining the defendants is essential for their personal safety and to prevent potential witness tampering in a high-profile corruption case involving billions of naira. Prosecution counsel Sylvanus Tahir, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), presented these arguments during a hearing on Wednesday, emphasizing the volatile nature of the allegations against Adeyemi.

Safety Concerns And Flight Risk Allegations

Tahir informed the court that Adeniyi Adeyemi faces genuine threats from individuals who have allegedly suffered financial losses due to his actions. The prosecution cited specific petitions lodged against Adeyemi by victims, including a petitioner from Ibadan who is reportedly searching for him with intent to cause harm. Consequently, the ICPC maintains that Adeyemi's continued detention is the only viable option for his safekeeping and protection from physical retaliation in the public domain.

Also read Tomi Adeyemi Endorses Children of Blood and Bone Film After Controversial Departure

Furthermore, the prosecution raised significant concerns regarding Adeyemi's status as a flight risk. Tahir alleged that Adeyemi possesses access to substantial funds that could facilitate his escape from Nigeria. The counsel also warned that Adeyemi could use these financial resources to influence or intimidate proposed witnesses in the case. The ICPC extended these same bail objections to four other civil servants accused in the same matter, arguing that the risks apply to the entire group of defendants.

Defense Arguments And Frozen Assets

Adeniyi Adeyemi and his co-defendants, Aminu Abdullahi, Ogaba Harry, Florence Omameh, and Patricia Akhigbe, have pleaded not guilty to a 36-count amended charge. Their legal team, led by senior advocate Ibrahim Angulu, strongly contested the prosecution's claims that Adeyemi has the means to flee. Angulu presented evidence that the accounts of the defendant, including those of his wives, have been frozen by authorities, effectively removing any financial capability to escape or interfere with the judicial process.

Advertisement

The defense counsel further invoked the constitutional right to liberty and the presumption of innocence as outlined in the Administration of Criminal Justice Act. The lawyers argued that their clients are entitled to bail pending trial and should not be subjected to unnecessary detention. Additionally, the defendants highlighted their health conditions, pledging to their good behavior and commitment to attending all subsequent court proceedings if released on bail. They argued that the allegations do not justify the denial of their fundamental legal rights.

Fraud Allegations And Forged Documents

The ICPC has accused Adeniyi Adeyemi of orchestrating a fraud scheme by exploiting a purported position as the director-general of the Presidential Foreign Investment Promotion Council (PFIPC). The commission asserts that this agency is non-existent and that Adeyemi used a fake title to deceive the public and government entities. He is alleged to have misappropriated more than N27 billion under the guise of official investments and activities associated with this fictional council.

In addition to the primary fraud amount, Adeyemi is accused of securing an extra N3.8 billion intended for the personnel costs of the agency. The prosecution alleges that he forged documents bearing the signature of Femi Gbajabiamila, the chief of staff to the president, to legitimize his claim as the director-general. These forged documents were reportedly used to secure government office facilities for the non-existent council, furthering the deception and enabling the alleged financial crimes. The case originated from a report filed by the Nigeria Police Force after the office of the attorney-general of the federation withdrew previous charges.

Court Proceedings And Detention Details

Yusuf Halilu, the trial judge at the FCT High Court, adjourned the matter until November 30 to deliberate on the bail applications and commence the trial. The court issued orders for the remand of the male defendants, Adeniyi Adeyemi, Aminu Abdullahi, Ogaba Harry, and the female defendants, Florence Omameh and Patricia Akhigbe, to separate correctional facilities. The men were ordered to be held at the Kuje correctional facility, while the women were transferred to the Suleja correctional facility.

Advertisement

Adeniyi Adeyemi has been in detention since July 14, 2026. He was first arraigned on October 29 but was re-arraigned on Wednesday following the amendment of charges to include the four civil servants. This legal development marks a critical juncture in the case, with the court set to determine the fate of the defendants and the commencement of the trial in the coming weeks.