ICPC Expands Charge to 36 Counts Against Adeyemi and Four Others, Arraignment Delayed to November 18

The ICPC has amended its charge against Adeyemi and four co-defendants from 22 to 36 counts, but their arraignment was delayed because one defendant was absent due to a health challenge. Justice Yusuf Halilu adjourned the matter to November 18.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission ( ICPC) has filed a fresh 36-count charge against Adeyemi and four other defendants, expanding an earlier 22-count charge.

The amended charge was presented on Monday during proceedings before Justice Yusuf Halilu. The arraignment could not proceed and was adjourned to November 18. Prosecution counsel Sylvanus Tahir, SAN, told the court that the commission had reviewed and expanded the original charge from 22 to 36 counts. He identified the four other defendants as Aminu Abdullahi, Ogaba Harry, Florence Omameh and Patricia Akhigbe.

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ICPC Presents Amended 36-Count Charge

The case was initially instituted by the Nigerian Police before the ICPC took over the prosecution and proceeded with the amended charge. All five defendants were expected to appear before the court to take their pleas to the new allegations.

However, the arraignment could not proceed because the fourth defendant, Florence Omameh, was absent. The prosecution said it had been informed that Omameh was facing a health challenge and had been admitted to a hospital in Abuja. Tahir explained that the prosecution could not continue with the plea-taking process without the fourth defendant. He said her absence had prevented the prosecution from proceeding with the arraignment as scheduled.

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He relied on Section 266 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), which provides for the presence of an accused person during criminal proceedings, subject to exceptions contained in the law. Her unavailability in court has handicapped and constrained the prosecution from proceeding with the arraignment, this being a criminal charge, Tahir said. He urged the court to grant a short adjournment to allow Omameh to recover and appear for the arraignment alongside the other defendants.

Absent Defendant Halts Court Proceedings

The request meant the court could not proceed with the originally scheduled hearing of Adeyemi's bail application or take the pleas on the amended charges. Adeyemi's defence counsel, Ibrahim Angulu, SAN, did not oppose the amended charge presented by the ICPC. He also raised no objection to the prosecution's request for an adjournment to enable the absent defendant to attend the next sitting.

However, Angulu drew the court's attention to the length of time his client had remained in detention. The senior advocate reminded the court that Adeyemi had been in custody for a considerable period, bringing renewed attention to his continued detention while the criminal proceedings remained pending. The issue of detention has remained an important part of the proceedings, particularly as Adeyemi's legal team had been seeking the court's consideration of his bail application.

Justice Yusuf Halilu granted the request for an adjournment and fixed November 18 for the arraignment of all the defendants. The judge directed that Adeyemi should be returned to the Kuje Correctional Facility pending the next hearing. He also ordered that the other defendants be taken back to the ICPC detention facility until the matter resumes.

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Court Adjourns Case To November 18

The November 18 sitting is expected to provide an opportunity for the prosecution to formally arraign the five defendants on the amended 36-count charge, provided all of them are available before the court. The amendment has expanded the scope of the case from its original 22 counts, although the defendants are yet to enter their pleas to the fresh allegations.

Under the Nigerian criminal justice system, the filing of charges and the arraignment of suspects are important stages in the prosecution of criminal cases. During arraignment, the charges are formally read to the defendants, who are then required to indicate whether they are guilty or not guilty. The development stalled Adeyemi's bail proceedings, which were expected to come up on Monday following his arraignment on October 29.