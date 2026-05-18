The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has dismissed allegations by the wife of former Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, that she was denied access to deliver food to her husband while in custody. The Commission also dismissed allegations that the former governor's health is deteriorating, maintaining that the former governor was in good health and had continued to receive food, medical attention, and family visits in line with established procedures.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has dismissed allegations by the wife of former Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, that she was denied access to deliver food to her husband while in custody.

The Commission also dismissed allegations that the former governor's health is deteriorating, maintaining that the former governor was in good health and had continued to receive food, medical attention, and family visits in line with established procedures. The ICPC spokesman, John Odey, explained that the access control policy permits visitors into its premises between 9am and 6.30pm, adding that the protocol predates the current leadership of the commission and is strictly enforced nationwide.

He emphasized that the woman in question arrived outside the approved access window, despite previously complying with the regulation. The Commission also noted that members of El-Rufai's family were allowed access to deliver food to him several times on the same day. The ICPC ranks REA best in integrity compliance, ethics in the power sector. Given his profile, the ICPC is obligated to maintain elevated security measures for his protection as well as that of all other persons in custody





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Independent Corrupt Practices And Other Relate Allegations Former Kaduna State Governor Food Denial Health Deterioration Access Control Policy Security Measures Elevated Security Measures Profile Ethics In Power Sector Integrity Compliance

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