ICPC Defends Access to Medical and Family Care for Former Kaduna Governor, Nasir el-Rufai

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) spokesperson, Okor Odey, has responded to accusations that former governor of Kaduna, Nasir el-Rufai, was not permitted access to medical and family care at its detention facility, stating that these claims are false and misleading. Odey explained that the commission maintained elevated security measures for the defendant's protection, and the access control protocol allows visitors between 9am and 6:30pm. The ICPC insisted that visitors were allowed in to visit, deliver food, and consult with persons in custody, except for el-Rufai's wife being 30 minutes late for her access window.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) is dismissing reports that former governor of Kaduna, Nasir el-Rufai, was denied access to medical and family care at its detention facility.

The ICPC spokesperson stated that el-Rufai's wife had incorrectly claimed that she was denied access on Friday, as she arrived at 7pm, which was 30 minutes after the official access window had closed. Prior visits had exceeded her permitted visiting duration. The ICPC spokesperson mentioned that the visitor's register records the names of family members and the purpose of each visit, and it is available for verification





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