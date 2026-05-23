ICPC Declines Appeal From ADC Leaders, Denying Access to el-Rufai at Abuja Detention Facility

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has declined an appeal from African Democratic Congress (ADC) leaders to seethe anti-graft agency, citing heavy police deployment as the reason. The ADC leaders attempted to see el-Rufai, the former Kaduna governor, at the detention facility in Abuja. The Kaduna state house of assembly had indicted him over alleged financial impropriety during his tenure as governor of Kaduna State.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has declined an appeal from African Democratic Congress (ADC) leaders to seethe anti-graft agency, claiming heavy police deployment as the reason.

The ADC leaders had hoped to see el-Rufai, who has been in custody since February 19 due to alleged financial impropriety during his tenure as governor of Kaduna State. The Kaduna state house of assembly also indicted him for alleged diversion of N423 billion in public funds and money laundering





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African Democratic Congress (ADC) Independent Corrupt Practices And Other Relate El-Rufai Former Kaduna Governor Detention Facility Request To See El-Rufai Heavy Police Deployment Alleged Financial Impropriety Indictment By The Kaduna State House Of Assemb Alleged Diversion Of N423 Billion In Public Fu

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