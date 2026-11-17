African governments, the AU and Germany called for stronger laws and cross-border cooperation to recover stolen assets at the first General Assembly of the African Asset Recovery Practitioners Forum in Abuja, as the continent loses an estimated $150bn annually to illicit financial flows.

Africa loses an estimated $150bn every year to illicit financial flows, according to Prof. Abdullahi Shehu, former Director-General of the Inter-Governmental Action Group against Money Laundering in West Africa.

Shehu, who delivered a keynote address, said reversing these losses requires stronger political will and effective implementation of the Common African Position on Asset Recovery (CAPAR). The Federal Government, the African Union and Germany called on African governments to strengthen laws and institutions, deepen cross-border cooperation, and ensure recovered proceeds of corruption are managed transparently and deployed for public benefit.

Also read Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc Reports 48% Asset Growth and Returns to Profitability

African Asset Recovery Practitioners Forum Launched

The call came on Tuesday at the maiden four-day General Assembly of the African Asset Recovery Practitioners Forum (AARPF) held in Abuja, Nigeria. The forum was established to translate CAPAR into practical action by bringing together experts, prosecutors and practitioners, said Hon. Kwami Edem Senanu, Chairperson of the AU Advisory Board Against Corruption.

Declaring the assembly open, Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), said governments must establish effective mechanisms for tracing, freezing, confiscating and repatriating proceeds of crime. He said these mechanisms should be supported by harmonised procedures, functional mutual legal assistance arrangements and secure financial intelligence-sharing channels. Fagbemi urged countries to strengthen anti-corruption institutions, improve coordination among law enforcement and financial intelligence agencies, and provide the resources and expertise needed to pursue stolen assets across national borders.

Advertisement

He also called for recovered assets to be properly preserved, managed and transparently utilised, warning against their dissipation, mismanagement or diversion into new channels of corruption. He said asset recovery should go beyond seizure and forfeiture to ensure recovered wealth is put to public use and translated into tangible benefits for citizens. He stressed that cross-border cooperation must respect due process, third-party rights, domestic laws and national sovereignty. Fagbemi said, Commitment is what we promise; action is what we deliver.

History will not judge this assembly by the beauty of our declarations, but by the assets we recover, the obstacles we remove and the difference we make in the lives of our people. He said Nigeria was ready to share its experience, citing collaboration among the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the Code of Conduct Bureau.

Describing asset tracing as critical to the anti-corruption campaign, he said agencies must pursue cases beyond prosecuting suspects to recovering illicit proceeds, adding that it is the duty of anti-corruption agencies to pursue this to a very logical conclusion. Fagbemi challenged the assembly to establish a formal steering council and working groups, agree on a budget and programme of work, validate the CAPAR reporting tools, review the continental mutual legal assistance study and approve the forum's roadmap.

The Chairperson of the AU Advisory Board Against Corruption, Kwami Edem Senanu, commended Nigeria for supporting and championing CAPAR by sponsoring and proposing the continental framework, which African Union heads of state endorsed in February 2020. Senanu said the successful commencement of the first general assembly demonstrated the benefits of unity, shared responsibility and cooperation among African countries.

AU Backs African Asset Recovery Efforts

He urged stakeholders to translate existing commitments into practical actions and stronger institutional engagement, noting that effective asset recovery could free up resources for hospitals, schools, roads and other essential services. The African Union Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Ambassador Bankole Adeoye, said the AU Commission was working with member states and partners to strengthen the continent's asset recovery framework.

Adeoye, represented at the event by Isiaka Garba, identified the draft CAPAR Compliance Monitoring Tool and a continental study on mutual legal assistance as key initiatives to improve implementation and cross-border cooperation. He said the monitoring tool would help member states assess progress in meeting their commitments, while the study would identify practical ways to improve cooperation in criminal matters, asset tracing and recovery.

Advertisement

Adeoye also urged African countries to strengthen beneficial ownership transparency, financial disclosure systems, institutional capacity and international tax cooperation, saying the true measure of success lies in implementation. He said recovered assets should be assessed by their contribution to stronger institutions, improved public services and better development outcomes. The Head of Development Cooperation at the German Embassy, Dr Karin Jansen, expressed concern over the enormous resources Africa continues to lose through illicit financial flows.

She said recovering the stolen resources was essential to financing development, improving citizens' welfare and restoring public confidence in governance. Jansen described asset recovery as both a law enforcement responsibility and a development imperative, noting that recovered funds could support healthcare, education, infrastructure and stronger public institutions. She identified inter-agency coordination, information sharing, specialised expertise and sustained political commitment as essential to tackling the movement of illicit proceeds across jurisdictions.

Jansen reaffirmed Germany's commitment, through its development agency GIZ, to supporting African institutions in combating corruption and illicit financial flows. The Chairman of the ICPC, Dr Musa Aliyu, SAN, who also chairs the Forum's Interim Steering Council, said Africa could not afford to lose resources needed to improve the living conditions of its people.

Shehu Outlines Four Pillar Framework

He said, Every asset lost to corruption represents a development opportunity denied to Africa and its people, calling for a coordinated and sustained approach to tackling illicit financial flows through effective asset recovery mechanisms, stronger institutional collaboration and enhanced cooperation among African countries. Shehu, in his keynote address titled From Commitment to Action: Enhancing Africa's Asset Recovery Architecture through Effective Implementation of CAPAR, said asset freezing and confiscation must be firmly rooted in law.

He emphasised the need to respect due process and the right to a fair hearing, noting that transparency, legitimacy and public trust were essential to successful asset recovery efforts. Shehu also proposed a four-pillar framework to strengthen the implementation of CAPAR and translate the continent's commitments into concrete outcomes.

A major highlight of the assembly was a high-level panel discussion moderated by former ICPC chairman Ekpo Nta on the theme From Commitment to Action: What Will It Take to Make CAPAR Work? Participants examined challenges confronting asset recovery efforts, including institutional weaknesses, limited cooperation among agencies and difficulties in securing international assistance. They called for stronger institutional capacity, improved inter-agency collaboration and effective mechanisms to ensure that recovered assets were transparently managed and channelled towards development.

The stakeholders maintained that Africa must move beyond declarations and political commitments to effective implementation, stressing that recovered assets should ultimately benefit citizens and advance sustainable development across the continent. The African Union Assembly adopted CAPAR in February 2020 as a continental framework for strengthening the identification, tracing, freezing, confiscation and return of assets acquired through illicit means. The assembly comes amid growing concerns over the scale of financial resources Africa continues to lose through illicit financial flows.