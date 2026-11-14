ICMR Conference: Registrar Capital Hike To N2.5bn Drives Tech Push

Nigerian capital market registrars face a N2.5 billion capital requirement by June 2027. ICMR leaders emphasize that technology adoption and trust are vital for future market resilience.

The Institute of Capital Market Registrars ( ICMR) has issued a stern directive to its members during its 15th Annual Conference, urging registrars to leverage their new capital base for technological advancement rather than viewing it as an end goal. The message was clear: institutions that fail to build resilient, technology-driven, and trusted systems risk being bypassed in a rapidly evolving capital market landscape. This strategic shift was highlighted as regulators, market leaders, and practitioners gathered to chart the future of the registrar profession in Nigeria.

Recapitalisation Drives Institutional Transformation

The Institute of Capital Market Registrars (ICMR) President and Chairman of the Council, Mrs. Catherine Nwosu, emphasized that the fifteen-year history of the institute represents significant professional development and institutional growth. She stated that the conference theme, "Beyond Recapitalisation: Building Resilient Institutions and Sustainable Capital Markets," addresses the critical question of what happens after capital is raised. Nwosu asked whether a stronger capital base alone is sufficient to guarantee institutional resilience, suggesting that long-term sustainability requires more than just financial strength.

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Nwosu argued that the industry must continue to invest heavily in technology, cybersecurity, and data integrity to meet the demands of a new generation of investors. She noted that efficient service delivery and innovative shareholder engagement are now essential components of a registrar's duty. The goal is to ensure that registrars remain relevant and trusted intermediaries in a digital-first financial ecosystem. Without these investments, mere capital compliance will not protect institutions from market disruptions.

SEC Mandates N2.5 Billion Capital By 2027

Dr. Emomotimi Agama, the Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), confirmed that the minimum capital for registrars has risen from N150 million to N2.5 billion under the Investments and Securities Act 2025. He specified that full compliance with this new capital requirement is mandatory by June 30, 2027. Representing the Director-General, Mr. John Briggs, Head of the Lagos Zonal Office, described registrars as systemically important institutions.

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Mr. Briggs highlighted that these registrars hold ownership records for millions of Nigerians, making their operational integrity paramount. He urged registrars to clean and enrich their registers while addressing approximately N270 billion in unclaimed dividends. Preventing fraud and delivering services at scale in local languages were identified as immediate priorities for maintaining public trust and operational efficiency across the financial sector.

Digital Assets And Tokenisation Opportunities

On the subject of emerging technologies, Dr. Emomotimi Agama noted that tokenisation is entering the regulated mainstream within the Nigerian financial landscape. He stated that registrars must evolve to become transfer agents for tokenised securities and administrators of programmable corporate actions. This shift requires registrars to position themselves as key partners in facilitating fractional ownership models.

Dr. Emomotimi Agama emphasized that embracing digital assets is not optional but a necessity for future growth. Registrars are expected to manage these new forms of digital ownership with the same rigor applied to traditional securities. This transformation will require significant updates to existing infrastructure and staff capabilities to handle programmable corporate actions effectively.

Dangote Refinery Testifies To Digital Success

Alhaji Umaru Kwairanga, the Chairman of the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX), pointed to the fully digital public offer of the Dangote Refinery as proof that critics of modernization were wrong. He described registrars as guardians of wealth for individuals and corporate organizations, ensuring accurate records and seamless transfer of securities. The NGX was able to complete allotment just 24 hours after the offer, a stark contrast to the previous month-long timeline required for manual processes.

Alhaji Umaru Kwairanga urged registrars to embrace digitalisation, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence to become more efficient and client-friendly. He noted that the era of manual files is officially over, replaced by the need for speed and accuracy in a competitive market. This technological leap was critical in handling the massive volume of the Dangote Refinery public offer without system failure or significant delays.

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Building Resilience Through Trust And Collaboration

Dr. Seinde Fadeni, Chairman of Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) Plc, argued that while recapitalisation strengthens institutions, trust, integrity, independence, and collaboration make markets truly resilient. He described registrars as entities sitting at the intersection of issuers, investors, and market infrastructure. Their role extends beyond merely custodians of shareholder records to managing corporate actions and facilitating shareholder engagement.

Dr. Seinde Fadeni called on stakeholders to deliberately integrate registrars into the evolving capital-market value chain. He stressed that the registrar profession must be recognized for its pivotal role in maintaining market stability. Collaboration between all market participants is essential to build a robust financial ecosystem that can withstand economic shocks and technological disruptions.

Regional Expansion And Future Outlook

The Nigerian Exchange Group has expanded its regional footprint by holding a 10 per cent stake in the Ethiopian and Kenyan exchanges. Alhaji Umaru Kwairanga disclosed this development as part of a broader strategy to mobilise African capital for African development. This expansion reflects a growing interest in cross-border investment opportunities within the continent.

The combined efforts of the ICMR, SEC Nigeria, and major exchanges like the NGX signal a matured approach to capital market regulation. Registrars who adapt to these changes by investing in technology and maintaining high ethical standards will likely emerge as the most trusted institutions. The deadline of June 30, 2027, serves as a critical benchmark for this ongoing transformation. Success will depend on balancing financial compliance with technological innovation and unwavering integrity.