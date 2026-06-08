Ibrahima Konate Joins Real Madrid on Four-Year Deal After Liverpool Departure

French defender Ibrahima Konate has signed a four-year contract with Real Madrid following his departure from Liverpool. The move, announced by a source close to negotiations, comes after club president Florentino Perez promised to make the centre-back his first signing. Konate, who will reunite with French national teammates at Madrid, leaves Liverpool after five seasons where he won domestic cups but experienced a difficult final campaign.

France international Ibrahima Konate has agreed a four-year deal with Real Madrid after leaving Liverpool , a source close to the negotiations told AFP on Monday.

Real Madrid boss Florentino Perez, who was re-elected club president on Sunday night, had promised last week that the centre-back would be his first recruit and also promised to sign Jose Mourinho as coach. The official announcement of his arrival on a deal until 2030 is expected on Tuesday, according to the source.

The 27-year-old will join several French national team teammates, including captain Kylian Mbappe, Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga, the latter who was not called up for the World Cup. It will be Konate's fourth club after stints at Sochaux, Leipzig and Liverpool, where he arrived five seasons ago.

Konate played 183 matches for Liverpool, winning the FA Cup in his first season under Jurgen Klopp, as well as the League Cup, but losing in the Champions League final against Real Madrid. However, this year has been more challenging for the Reds, who secured qualification for next season's Champions League only on the final day of the Premier League season.

Konate, who has 28 caps for France, has been selected by Didier Deschamps for the World Cup in North America and is vying for a starting place in central defense





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Ibrahima Konate Real Madrid Liverpool Transfer Florentino Perez France National Team Kylian Mbappe Aurelien Tchouameni Eduardo Camavinga Champions League FA Cup World Cup Didier Deschamps Jurgen Klopp

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