Ibrahim Shekarau Eyes APC Return, Shifting Kano Political Dynamics

Former Kano State Governor Ibrahim Shekarau is considering a return to the All Progressives Congress (APC) after meetings with President Tinubu and Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf. This move is expected to reshape political alignments in Kano ahead of the 2027 elections. The shift follows earlier attempts by other political figures to secure Shekarau's support and comes amid significant changes in Kano's political landscape.

Former Kano State Governor, Ibrahim Shekarau , is reportedly on the verge of returning to the All Progressives Congress ( APC ), following a series of high-level meetings with prominent political figures. This potential shift is poised to significantly impact the political landscape in Kano, particularly in the lead-up to the 2027 general elections.

Sources close to the situation indicate that Shekarau, currently a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and a member of its Board of Trustees, is nearing a decision to leave the party. This move is said to be largely driven by recent consultations, notably with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the current Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf. The potential return of Shekarau to the APC suggests a strategic realignment of political forces, which could have considerable implications for the upcoming elections. The APC is looking to strengthen its hold on Kano State, a key political stronghold. The involvement of President Tinubu in these discussions underscores the importance of Kano in the national political strategy of the ruling party. The timing of these moves, ahead of the 2027 elections, also highlights the intense political maneuvering and the significance of securing strategic alliances for both the APC and other political actors. The ongoing consultations and the anticipated decision by Shekarau will likely shape the dynamics of the Kano political arena in the coming months, influencing party strengths, alliances, and overall electoral prospects.\Adding to the complexities of the situation is the fact that Shekarau has been engaged in discussions with various political figures. He held a private meeting with President Tinubu in Lagos during the Easter period. This meeting, initiated by the President, was coordinated by key APC figures, and discussions are believed to have focused on bolstering the APC's presence in Kano. Furthermore, Governor Yusuf, on a recent Sunday, visited Shekarau at his residence in Kano, accompanied by the APC State Chairman, Hon. Umar Haruna Doguwa, and the Commissioner for Transportation, Barr. Haruna Isa Dederi. This visit is widely interpreted as a concerted effort to bring Shekarau back into the APC fold. The situation follows attempts by other political figures to garner his support. Notably, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso also met with Shekarau to persuade him to support the African Democratic Congress (ADC). While this effort did not bear fruit, Kwankwaso did manage to convince Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, a close associate of Shekarau and former Deputy Governor of Kano, to join the ADC after Gawuna resigned from his federal appointment. This series of interactions shows the efforts being made by different parties to attract Shekarau. The political environment in Kano has been particularly dynamic in recent times, with several significant shifts in party affiliations and alliances.\The political landscape of Kano has been marked by significant developments in recent months. The situation escalated in February when Governor Yusuf departed from the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) and joined the APC, a move seen as an attempt to consolidate his political influence amid internal conflicts within the NNPP. Kwankwaso himself has recently left the NNPP for the ADC, a move considered by many observers as an attempt to rebuild his political base after a loss of influence in Kano. Shekarau, who remains a key figure within the PDP’s Kabiru Taminu Turaki-led faction, had previously defended Yusuf’s defection. He argued that shifts in political allegiance are commonplace, drawing parallels with Kwankwaso’s past. During a radio program, Shekarau stated: When he Kwankwaso left the PDP for the APC, he took the governorship seat along with him. Why didn’t he surrender it to the PDP? In the same way, Abba can move the NNPP seat to the APC. Shekarau was among the founding members of the APC but left the party after a leadership dispute with Kwankwaso over the control of the party structure in Kano. Although the two men reconciled in 2022, their alliance later dissolved due to disagreements about power sharing. Contacted for comment, Shekarau’s spokesperson, Associate Professor Sule Yau Sule, confirmed the meetings with President Tinubu and Governor Yusuf. He also said that his principal is still consulting widely and will make a decision known in due course. The ongoing consultations, combined with the earlier attempts by others, illustrate the strategic significance of Shekarau's potential move and the intense political calculations currently underway in Kano





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