Ibrahim Oloriegbe Declares Intention to Contest Kwara Governorship in 2027

Former Senator Ibrahim Oloriegbe has announced his ambition to run for Governor of Kwara State in the 2027 election. He submitted his letter of intent to the APC secretariat, highlighting his vision for the state and seeking the party's ticket. His decision follows consultations with party leaders and stakeholders, and he aims to serve the people of Kwara. This announcement is seen as a key moment in Kwara politics.

Former Senator Ibrahim Oloriegbe has officially announced his intention to contest the 2027 governorship election in Kwara State . This declaration marks a significant step in his political career and signals his commitment to serving the people of Kwara. Oloriegbe, who previously represented Kwara Central in the Senate, submitted his formal letter of intent to the All Progressives Congress ( APC ) state secretariat in Ilorin on Tuesday, April 7th, 2026.

This act signifies the commencement of his campaign for the APC ticket, a crucial step towards realizing his ambition to lead the state. The decision to run for governor comes after extensive consultations with family members, party leaders, and various stakeholders who share a deep love for Kwara and the APC. He emphasized that he views his candidacy as a duty to serve the people of Kwara, driven by a desire to contribute to the state's progress and well-being. During his visit to the APC secretariat, Oloriegbe presented his vision for the state, outlining his plans and readiness to take on the responsibilities of the governorship. He believes that his nomination as the party's flagbearer would send a positive message to the people of Kwara, reflecting the APC's commitment to progressive leadership. The former senator's declaration has already garnered attention from party members and supporters, who are eager to see his plans for the state. He hopes to unite the party behind his vision and build a strong coalition to secure the APC's victory in the upcoming elections. His experience in the Senate and his current role as the Chairman of the Governing Council of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) provide him with a solid foundation to understand the needs of the people of Kwara and to develop effective strategies for addressing key challenges. He is also a former Kwara state amirul-hajj in 2024. The endorsement from the party chairman, Sunday Adeniran, and the State Working Committee, further strengthened his campaign, with Adeniran acknowledging his contributions and sportsmanship over the years. Oloriegbe's focus on service and his outlined vision for the state reflect his dedication to improving the lives of Kwarans. \Oloriegbe's visit to the APC secretariat was met with a warm reception, highlighting the support he has within the party. Sunday Adeniran, the party chairman in Kwara, along with the State Working Committee, welcomed him and acknowledged his dedication to the party over the years. This recognition of his loyalty and past achievements is a significant boost to his campaign, demonstrating his established credibility within the party structure. During his address at the secretariat, Oloriegbe articulated his vision for Kwara State. The specifics of this vision were not fully detailed in the announcement, yet it is expected to encompass key areas such as infrastructure development, education, healthcare, and economic growth. He is seeking to leverage his past experience and networks to implement policies that would benefit the state. The support Oloriegbe received from the party leadership suggests a potential alignment of views on crucial policy areas. Oloriegbe emphasized his commitment to the APC's principles and goals, highlighting his alignment with the party's agenda for the state's future. The APC has been dominant in Kwara State in recent years, and Oloriegbe is aiming to build on this success and ensure continued progress. He called upon party members and supporters to rally behind his ambition. His call for support is a call to action, aimed at galvanizing the APC's base and ensuring a strong showing in the upcoming primary elections. Oloriegbe's campaign will likely focus on building a broad coalition of support, bringing together various interest groups and leveraging his connections within the state. He is already reaching out to key stakeholders and working to foster unity within the party, ensuring that the APC presents a united front as the 2027 elections approach. The former Senator’s experience in the ninth national assembly and his current position show that he has a wealth of experience.\The announcement of Oloriegbe's gubernatorial ambition has generated considerable interest and speculation about the upcoming political landscape in Kwara State. The 2027 election is likely to be a closely contested race, with various candidates expected to emerge from different political parties. Oloriegbe's decision to enter the race adds a new dimension to the competition. He will be competing with other potential candidates for the APC ticket, and his success will depend on his ability to garner support within the party and build a strong campaign that resonates with the electorate. His past experience as a Senator and his current role in the NHIA provide him with a level of visibility and familiarity among the electorate, which could be an advantage in the upcoming elections. The upcoming primaries will be a crucial test for Oloriegbe, as he seeks to secure the party's nomination. He will need to present a compelling case to party members, highlighting his vision for the state, his experience, and his ability to unite the party. This will require effective communication, strong organizational skills, and the ability to mobilize his supporters. The political landscape of Kwara State is characterized by a mix of traditional and modern influences, and Oloriegbe’s campaign will need to take this into account. He will need to navigate the complexities of local politics, engaging with community leaders, traditional institutions, and various interest groups. Furthermore, the role of social media and digital campaigning will also be significant in shaping public opinion and mobilizing voters. Oloriegbe's team will likely focus on leveraging these channels to reach a wider audience and convey their message effectively. The upcoming election will undoubtedly be a crucial moment for Kwara State, and Oloriegbe’s participation will play a role in shaping the political dynamics and the future direction of the state





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