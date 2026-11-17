Former NDC gubernatorial candidate Ibrahim Kashim defects to the All Progressives Congress in Bauchi State, citing strategic alignment with the federal ruling party for development gains.

Barrister Ibrahim Kashim has officially defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) following his withdrawal from the upcoming 2027 governorship election in Bauchi State. The former National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate made the announcement at a formal ceremony held at the APC State Secretariat in Bauchi on Monday.

Strategic Realignment with Ruling Party

Kashim explained that his decision to join the ruling party follows extensive consultations with NDC members, political associates, and various stakeholders within the state. He argued that Bauchi State must align itself with the party currently in control of the Federal Government to secure better development opportunities. This move is designed to advance the state's interests by leveraging political ties with the center.

Also read Kashim joins APC weeks after dumping NDC

The former candidate emphasized that Bauchi cannot afford to remain politically isolated from the center of national decision-making. He pointed out that the APC controls the Federal Government and holds power in 18 of the 19 states across Northern Nigeria. This significant political reality, he stated, cannot be ignored by any state leader seeking to maximize resources.

Political Reality and Development Goals

Kashim asserted that aligning with the APC would strengthen the state's ability to attract federal projects, infrastructure investments, and other development opportunities. While he acknowledged that every state is constitutionally entitled to federal allocations regardless of the ruling party, he noted that political relationships provide additional advantages. He described the move as a strategic decision aimed at securing a better future for Bauchi State rather than a reaction to personal frustration.

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He clarified that the decision was not motivated by personal ambition, convenience, or the pursuit of political office. Instead, it was the result of sober reflection on the political and developmental future of the state. Kashim urged the citizens of Bauchi to prioritize the state's development above partisan interests, expressing optimism that his new affiliation would contribute to building a stronger political coalition.

End of NDC Tenure and Future Outlook

Formerly a prominent figure in the NDC, Kashim formally resigned from the party on October 16, 2026, marking the end of his tenure as their gubernatorial candidate. Despite the switch, he insisted that his political journey is far from over and that his commitment to Bauchi's development remains unchanged. The defection adds another layer to the political landscape ahead of the 2027 elections, with the APC now gaining a significant local figure in the state.