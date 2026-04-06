IBAN Demands Retraction and Apology from FCT Minister Wike Over Remarks Against Channels TV Journalist

The Independent Broadcast Association of Nigeria (IBAN) has demanded that Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister Nyesom Wike retract remarks made about Channels Television journalist Seun Okinbaloye and issue a public apology. IBAN threatened to boycott media engagements organized by the minister if its demands are not met, citing concerns about press freedom and the potential for a hostile environment for journalists.

The Independent Broadcast Association of Nigeria IBAN has strongly condemned the recent remarks made by Nyesom Wike , the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory FCT , concerning Seun Okinbaloye , a journalist with Channels Television . IBAN , the apex body representing all independent broadcast stations across Nigeria , has demanded a retraction of the minister's statement and a public apology to Okinbaloye and the wider media community.

The association expressed deep concern over the implications of Wike's comments, particularly regarding their potential to create a hostile environment for journalists and undermine press freedom, which is constitutionally guaranteed. The demand from IBAN follows comments made by Minister Wike during a live television interview where he expressed his displeasure with Okinbaloye's analysis of the nation's democratic trajectory, stating that if he could he would have shot him. Though the Minister clarified that his comment was not meant literally, IBAN emphasizes the inappropriate nature of such language coming from a high-ranking public official. The association emphasized the importance of safeguarding journalists and upholding press freedom. This situation has ignited a debate about the relationship between government officials and the press, raising questions about accountability and the promotion of free speech in Nigeria. The association noted that Nigeria currently ranks 122 out of 180 countries on the press freedom index, highlighting the already fragile environment for journalists in the country. IBAN has called for immediate action to rectify the situation, including a formal apology and a reaffirmation of the minister's dedication to press freedom, as enshrined in sections 22 and 39 of the 1999 constitution. The situation has prompted serious concerns amongst media practitioners and free speech advocates.\Furthermore, IBAN has explicitly stated that failure to comply with their demands could result in a significant shift in media coverage. The association has warned that independent broadcast stations may boycott all press briefings, media chats, and official news conferences organized by the FCT Minister if the demands are not met within a reasonable timeframe. This move underscores the association's commitment to protecting journalists and discouraging any form of violent rhetoric against the media. The association believes that such a measure is necessary to safeguard the safety and well-being of media professionals and to prevent the normalization of hostile language towards them. IBAN is determined to defend the rights of journalists and ensure that they can perform their duties without fear of intimidation or threats. The association views the minister’s remarks as a dangerous precedent, and is determined to challenge any actions that threaten to undermine the principles of free speech and press freedom. The potential boycott serves as a stark reminder of the important role that independent media plays in a democratic society. It serves as a strong signal to the government that the media will not tolerate any form of intimidation or suppression. IBAN’s response reflects the importance of defending the press and maintaining its critical role in society. The association’s swift and decisive action highlights the growing importance of collective advocacy for press freedom and the protection of journalists.\In closing, IBAN has expressed its hope that Minister Wike will take the necessary corrective action to address the concerns raised and allow normal coverage to continue without disruption. The association believes that an open and transparent dialogue between government officials and the media is crucial for a healthy democracy. IBAN emphasized the need to foster an environment where journalists can freely report on issues of public importance without fear of reprisal. The association’s stance is a clear indication of its commitment to defend media freedom and ensure that journalists are not intimidated or silenced. The association has outlined their expectations and the consequences that will follow if those expectations are not met. The statement served as a strong warning, highlighting the significance of press freedom and the protection of journalists in a democracy. The association is keen on upholding constitutional rights and protecting journalists and media practitioners and has urged the minister to act accordingly. The Association's stance reflects its dedication to upholding the principles of democracy and freedom of expression. The situation, therefore, serves as a crucial test of the government's commitment to press freedom and its willingness to protect the rights of journalists to report freely and without fear. The issue also highlights the vital role that media associations play in advocating for media freedom and holding public officials accountable for their actions and statements. The association's swift response reflects its dedication to defending the rights of journalists and ensuring that they can perform their duties without fear of intimidation or threats





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IBAN Nyesom Wike Seun Okinbaloye Channels Television Press Freedom Media Boycott Journalism FCT Nigeria

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