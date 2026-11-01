Oyo Police Arrest Nasiru Abiodun Over Four Ibadan Burglaries, Recover Items Worth N16.22m

The Oyo State Police Command arrested Nasiru Abiodun over four residential burglaries in Ibadan and recovered stolen items valued at N16.22m, with part of the property still missing.

The Oyo State Police Command has arrested a suspected serial burglar, Nasiru Abiodun, over alleged burglaries at four residential apartments in Ibadan, with stolen items valued at N16.22m recovered.

The suspect was arrested on Saturday at about 9:45 am at a residential apartment in the Ejiooku/Iyana Offa area of the state capital. The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ayanlade Olayinka, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday. He said the arrest followed a report by residents of Oyewole Zone 2, Ile-Igbon, which prompted operatives of the command's Violent Crime Response Unit to act.

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Suspect Confessed To Burglaries Involving Cables And Batteries

According to the statement, the suspect was apprehended with a sack containing house cables and other valuables estimated at N3m. Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime, admitting to having burgled four different residential apartments within the area. He said he carted away house cables, mobile phones, motorcycle batteries and other household valuables. The police put the total value of items stolen during the incidents at N16.22m.

They added that some of the property had been recovered from the suspect, while the remaining items are still unaccounted for. The command said operatives subsequently visited the affected residences to establish the circumstances surrounding the burglaries and advance the investigation. This step formed part of the wider effort to understand how the four incidents were carried out and to link the suspect to each of them.

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It added that efforts were ongoing to recover the remaining stolen items and apprehend those suspected of receiving the stolen property. The police urged residents of Ejiooku, Iyana Offa, Ile-Igbon and neighbouring communities whose homes had been burgled recently to report the incidents to the nearest police station or the Maku Base of the Violent Crime Response Unit. The command said information from affected residents would assist the ongoing investigation and facilitate the recovery of additional stolen property.

Police Reaffirmed Commitment To Intelligence Led Operations And Public Cooperation

The police noted that reports from residents played a central role in this case, as the tip from concerned residents of Oyewole Zone 2 led directly to the arrest. The state Commissioner of Police, Abimbola Olugbenga, reaffirmed the command's commitment to tackling crime through intelligence-led operations and public cooperation. He urged residents to remain vigilant and provide credible information to the police to help prevent and detect criminal activities.

The command also reaffirmed its commitment to protecting lives and property through intelligence-led operations and proactive policing. Recall that the command arrested three suspected armed robbers and recovered a locally made pistol, a live cartridge and a motorcycle following a robbery incident around Sumal Junction Roundabout in Ibadan in October. The suspects, identified as Sunday Obasola, 29; Kayode Bamikole, 28; and Durodoye Ayobami, 23, were arrested on Thursday, October 8, 2026.

Earlier Arrests Of Armed Robbers Highlight Command Proactive Policing Strategy

The command said the arrests followed a distress call received by the Divisional Police Officer of Oluyole Division, prompting the deployment of a patrol team to the scene, where officers confronted the suspects and arrested three of them.