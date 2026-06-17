IAEA Confirms Ongoing Nuclear Power Talks with Nigeria, Cites Diversification Motive

Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, stated that technical discussions with Nigeria on nuclear energy continue, though no final decision has been taken. He highlighted Nigeria's unique position as an oil producer and the focus on energy diversification. The IAEA's Country Programme Framework for 2024-2029 guides cooperation across five priority areas, including energy planning.

The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency ( IAEA ), Rafael Grossi , has confirmed ongoing technical discussions with Nigeria regarding its nuclear power programme, though no final decision has been made.

In a statement to PREMIUM TIMES during an IAEA event in Vienna, Austria, Grossi emphasized that engagements continue at various technical levels, including visits and meetings with Nigerian stakeholders, to explore the feasibility of nuclear energy as part of the country's diversified energy mix. He described Nigeria's pursuit of nuclear power as a logical step given its size and economic significance but noted that the conversations are distinct from those in other nations due to Nigeria's status as a major oil producer and exporter.

The IAEA's support includes the recent signing of a Country Programme Framework (CPF) for 2024-2029, which outlines five priority areas such as energy planning and development, nuclear safety, health, agriculture, and water management. Grossi stressed that while the dialogue remains active, the final determination rests with Nigerian authorities, who are weighing nuclear energy as an option for diversification rather than immediate necessity.

This development follows his 2024 visit to Nigeria, where he expressed the agency's readiness to assist in the country's nuclear ambitions. The report, authored by Oladeinde Olawoyin of PREMIUM TIMES, also highlights Nigeria's long-standing membership with the IAEA since 1957 and the structured framework guiding future cooperation. Amid global trends toward nuclear energy for sustainable development, Nigeria's potential adoption would mark a significant shift in its energy policy, balancing its fossil fuel dominance with cleaner alternatives.

However, challenges such as financing, public perception, and regulatory capacity may influence the timeline and scale of any eventual nuclear programme





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Development IAEA Nuclear Power Nigeria Energy Diversification Rafael Grossi Country Programme Framework Technical Cooperation Oil Producer Atomic Energy West Africa

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