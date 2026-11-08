Adekanmbi assures Oyo Muslims of equal opportunities, says he will govern all

APM governorship candidate Bimbo Adekanmbi has promised an inclusive Oyo State government that protects the interests of all religious groups, saying religion should not divide residents.

Allied Peoples Movement (APM) governorship candidate in Oyo State, Bimbo Adekanmbi, has promised to govern the entire state and assured Muslims of equal opportunities if elected in 2027.

Adekanmbi spoke on Sunday at the Oyo Zone 1 joint Asalatu of the Nasrul-Lahi-Faith Society (NASFAT), held at Samonda, Ibadan, according to a statement by the Director of Communication and Spokesperson of the Oyo State APM Governorship Campaign Council, Yinka Oladoyinbo. He urged residents not to allow any group or individual to divide the state along religious lines, saying Oyo needs leadership capable of advancing its development rather than exploiting religious differences.

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Adekanmbi Urges Unity Over Religion

Adekanmbi said the interests of residents should take priority over religious affiliations, irrespective of who occupies the state's highest political office. He used an experience during a flight to illustrate his point, saying passengers of different religious backgrounds prayed together for their safety when the aircraft encountered difficulties. He said, Seyi Makinde did well for Oyo State; that is why we can be going around that we want to be governor.

We just got back from Bauchi, and on one of our trips we had issues landing the aircraft, and we were told we could not land, and during that the plane was hovering, and the passengers, Muslims, Christians, and the traditionalists were all praying to God for survival. When this happened, none of us in the plane thought of the religion of the pilot, whether he was a Muslim or Christian; all we were concerned about was our safety.

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Oyo State is like the aircraft; what the people of the state want is that whoever is going to pilot it should deliver the good to them. As a governor, pay workers salaries; they will not say pay the salaries of Muslims or Christians alone and leave out that of traditionalists. A governor should provide security.

When our people were abducted in Oriire and when the security agencies came to rescue them, they did not look at religion before they were rescued. Adekanmbi said he had built relationships across religious groups and assured Muslims that their rights and entitlements would be respected under his administration. He said, I am your son, and I am standing before you today. My deputy is a devoted Muslim.

APM Candidate Guarantees Muslim Rights

I am a native person that was well trained. I know what everyone deserves. I have said it before, and I am repeating it that everything that is due to Muslims would be given to them. He acknowledged that under the present administration of Governor Seyi Makinde, the Islamic religion and Muslims are not in the background and are given due recognition, promising to sustain and improve on the arrangement if elected.

The APM candidate cautioned against the politicisation of religion, saying political contests should not be allowed to create divisions among residents. His running mate, Muftau Open-Salawu, said elections should be about the welfare of the people rather than religious affiliations, adding that what the people need is a government that would elevate their standard of living.

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SOG Secretary Backs Adekanmbi Appeal

Also speaking, the Secretary to the Oyo State Government, Prof. Musbaudeen Babatunde, said NASFAT had supported Makinde since 2019 and appealed to the organisation to extend its support to 2027. Babatunde also assured the Muslim community that Adekanmbi would not deny them their rights and privileges if elected governor.