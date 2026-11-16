Dr Olatunde Ogunsola-Oluyemi, daughter of Ishow Pepper, dies

Dr Olatunde Ogunsola-Oluyemi, daughter of late Yoruba theatre icon Ishola Ogunsola (Ishow Pepper) and veteran actress Evangelist Iyabo Ogunsola (Iya Efunsetan), has died. Tributes have poured in from the Yoruba film and theatre industry.

Dr Olatunde Ogunsola-Oluyemi, the daughter of the late veteran Yoruba theatre practitioner Ishola Ogunsola, popularly known as Ishow Pepper, and veteran actress Evangelist Iyabo Ogunsola, known as Iya Efunsetan, is dead.

The news of her death was confirmed on Monday, with tributes pouring in from people in the Yoruba film and theatre industry. Her passing occurred on Sunday, November 15. The sad news was broken by her colleague and friend, Wumi Olabimtan. Olabimtan announced the death in an Instagram post on Monday, describing the deceased as one of the closest people in her life.

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Tributes Recall Talented Actress Legacy

She fondly recalled calling her Aunty Tunde and Mummy Iwa, describing her as a talented woman whose laughter, wisdom and kindness made a lasting impression on those around her. Olabimtan wrote, The incredibly beautiful and talented Aunty Tunde. You were one of the dearest, closest souls to me. Your laughter was a sanctuary, your talent was effortless, and your heart was completely pure.

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She also prayed for the repose of Oluyemi's soul, saying she would forever remain the leading lady of her heart. In a separate statement, Olabimtan said, It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Yoruba movie actress, Dr. Olatunde Ogunsola-Oluyemi, née Ogunsola. Olatunde was the daughter of the late Ishola Ogunsola, known as I-show Pepper, and of veteran actress, Evangelist Iyabo Ogunsola, known in Yoruba movie circles as Efunsetan.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Mama Iya Efunsetan, the entire Ogunsola and Oluyemi families, friends, and the Nollywood community during this difficult time. May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace, Wumi stated. PUNCH Online gathered that Oluyemi was one of the daughters of the late theatre icon. Her death was also announced by her friend and colleague, Wumi Olabimtan.

Husband Survives Nollywood Actress Death

She was married to filmmaker and theatre practitioner Ayo Oluyemi, who is associated with the Ibadan Metropolitan College of Theatre Arts and Cinematography. The death of Dr Olatunde Ogunsola-Oluyemi has drawn an outpouring of grief from colleagues across the Yoruba film and theatre industry. She is survived by her husband, family members, and a wide circle of friends and admirers in Nollywood. Funeral arrangements are yet to be announced.