Gospel singer Frank Edwards says he rejected an offer to distribute his music globally if he removed the name of Jesus and replaced it with God, a deal he believes could have earned him about three private jets. He recounted the experience during a concert ministration in a video that went viral.

Gospel singer Frank Edwards has revealed that he rejected an offer to distribute his music to a global audience on the condition that he removed the name of Jesus from his songs and replaced it with God.

He said accepting the deal could have earned him about three private jets. Edwards disclosed this during a concert ministration in a video that went viral. The offer came shortly after he travelled to South Africa to shoot the music video for his song, Beautiful, at the early stage of his music career. He said the promoters argued that mentioning Jesus could offend many people and limit the reach of his music.

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Jesus Versus God Demand

Using God instead, they said, would make his songs acceptable to a wider audience. Edwards recounted their words: We can only distribute your music to a global audience if you remove Jesus and replace it with God because the name Jesus will offend many people. So, if you want to reach many people, you need to remove it and put God in its place. It still means the same thing.

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He said he initially struggled with the decision because he saw Jesus and God as closely connected in the Christian faith. The financial prospects attached to the offer were overwhelming. At some point, I really got confused because the offer was something else.

Then, I called my mum, he said. His mother, who was not with him in South Africa at the time, instantly dismissed the proposal. She did not even allow him to finish. My mum called me by my native name.

When my mum calls you by your native name, know that there is a problem, he recounted. She told him to take off his slippers and flee from those making the offer, which he did. Edwards said obeying his mother's warning kept him from compromising his faith. He added that he believed God afterwards promised to reward him with ten times what the promoters had offered because he refused to give in to the temptation.

Mother Intervenes And Rejects Deal

But when I did that, God said to me, Because you did not fall for this temptation, whatever these people promised you, I will give you times ten of it, he said. He also recalled later meeting a music personality who said he had all his songs on his phone and expressed interest in working with him. I met the man, and it was the man himself who told me, Hey, I have all your songs on my phone.

He said to me, Anytime I see you, we have to do something together. I said, Eh? Me? And that was the beginning of it all, he said.

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Spiritual Revelation About Future Generation

The singer did not identify the promoters who made the initial offer or the music personality he later met. Edwards also looked back on a 2017 teaching, where he said God revealed that a new generation of gospel music ministers would emerge with a bold, unconventional style. They would face opposition yet remain unstoppable. I said that a time is coming, you know, and by that time, I had released many albums.

But God told me that a generation was coming that would be rugged, that would not understand religion. They were going to be crazy with their music. People would try to stop them, but they would be unstoppable, he added. He said he had also seen temptations that could have changed his life.

I have also seen temptations that, if I had followed through, I probably would have had about three private jets by now. I have met people, I have seen people. Sir, I have been tempted. I have travelled, I have been tempted, and I have seen opportunities.

Reflections On Past Temptations

These opportunities do not look like you want to do evil. That is why you have to be very careful, he said.