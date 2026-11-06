Tinubu Commissions Victor Attah International Airport Terminal in Akwa Ibom, Calls Visit a Homecoming

President Bola Tinubu inaugurated the new international terminal building of Victor Attah International Airport in Akwa Ibom State, recalling his years as a Mobil auditor in the state and praising Governor Umo Eno for sustaining the project. He also commissioned an airport hospital, Ibom Aviation Village and the Nsit Atai-Okobo Road.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday inaugurated the new international terminal building of Victor Attah International Airport in Akwa Ibom State, describing the visit as a homecoming and recalling his professional years in the state as an auditor with Mobil.

The President said his longstanding connection with Akwa Ibom made the visit particularly significant. He described the completion of the airport terminal as the fulfilment of a vision initiated by previous administrations and brought to reality through continuity in governance. This is a homecoming for me, Tinubu said. I worked here in Akwa Ibom as an auditor in Mobil.

Also read Gov Eno Declares Friday Work-Free Ahead Of Tinubu’s Akwa Ibom Visit

Tinubu Recalls Mobil Years In Akwa Ibom

I am happy to inaugurate the airport named after a colleague who had served this state very well. He added that the project represented the fulfilment of a vision, from vision to reality, and said it spoke well of continuity and having a successor. The President also recalled his involvement in the development of communities such as Ibeno and Eket, noting that his return brought back memories of his time working in the state.

We built Ibeno, developed Eket, did what we had to do, he said. I never dreamed I would become president, to commission an airport, inaugurate this airport, named after a colleague who has served this state effectively. Tinubu commended Governor Umo Eno for sustaining the airport project and securing the necessary federal approval for international flight operations, describing him as a leader of conscience, commitment and vision.

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Governor Umo Eno, you are a great man of conscience, commitment and vision for continuing this airport and making it a reality today, the President said. When you approached me for permission to grant international flight operations, I did not hesitate. I read the memo and gave my consent, Tinubu added. He also said he must give compliments and recognise the fulfilment of a vision, from mission to a vision, and from vision to reality of this administration.

Policy Continuity Drives Major Infrastructure Projects

The President's remarks underscored the importance of policy continuity and collaboration between federal and state governments in delivering major infrastructure projects. He also highlighted the relationship between diversity and prosperity, urging stakeholders to harness the state's opportunities and strengths to advance development. Akwa Ibom's aviation infrastructure is expected to strengthen the state's capacity to accommodate international air operations and improve access for business travellers, investors and tourists.

Beyond the airport terminal, Tinubu inaugurated the airport hospital, Ibom Aviation Village and the Nsit Atai-Okobo Road as part of a series of infrastructure projects commissioned during his visit. The projects reflect the Akwa Ibom State Government's efforts to expand infrastructure across aviation, healthcare and road transportation under Governor Eno's administration. The President was accompanied by First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima and other senior government officials.

Officials Receive Tinubu At Airport Inauguration

They were received by Governor Eno, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Deputy Governor Senator Akon Eyakenyi, Speaker of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly Rt. Hon. Udeme Otong, Secretary to the State Government Prince Enobong Uwah, members of the National and State Assemblies and other government officials.