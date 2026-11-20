Former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello has denied fleeing the country to evade arrest by the EFCC and insists he will be vindicated over corruption allegations involving N110.4bn and N80.2bn.

Former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello has denied evading arrest by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, saying he did not flee the country to escape accountability, and insisting he will eventually be vindicated over the corruption allegations against him.

Bello spoke on Friday during an interview on Channels Television's programme Politics Today.

Also read 2027 Election: Court Affirms Yahaya Bello As APC Senatorial Candidate For Kogi Central

Bello Denies Evading Arrest By EFCC

''I don't think the Nigerian Immigration or Nigerian Police saw me crossing the borders of this country,'' he said when asked about allegations that he evaded arrest. Reminded that he was allegedly moving between Kogi State and Abuja while the EFCC was making efforts to arrest him, Bello maintained that no individual could evade the authority of government.

''Let me tell you, the Federal Government, even the state government, in fact, let me take you from local government, you can't hide from local government. You can't hide away from state government,'' he said. He added, ''The Federal Government has the powers and might to fish out anybody, wherever you are.

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'' Bello said he had followed due process in handling the legal issues surrounding the allegations, urging Nigerians to allow the law to take its course. ''Even the politics of it, the law was tested, and by the grace of God, we are following the law. And let's allow the law to take its course,'' he said. Asked directly whether he was corrupt, the former governor described himself as one of the most transparent but vilified politicians in the country.

''I am the most transparent and the most vilified. But at the end of the day, I shall be vindicated,'' Bello said. He expressed optimism that Nigerians would eventually have a better understanding of his person and public record.

EFCC Files Charges Over Money Laundering

''Nigerians, in the end, at the fullness of time, Nigerians will actually come to appreciate who Yahaya Bello is,'' he added. The EFCC initially filed a 19-count charge against Bello and three others, including his nephew Ali Bello, over alleged money laundering involving N80.2bn. The EFCC accused the former governor and his co-defendants of diverting public funds and using part of the proceeds to acquire properties in Abuja and Dubai.

Bello, who was governor from 2016 to 2024, is also facing a separate 19-count charge involving an alleged N80.2 billion fraud and money laundering before the Federal High Court in Abuja. The commission later filed a fresh 16-count charge against Bello and two others, Umar Oricha and Abdulsalami Hudu, over alleged criminal breach of trust and money laundering involving N110.4bn.

The EFCC's attempts to arrest Bello generated controversy in April 2024 when its operatives besieged his Abuja residence to execute an arrest warrant. The operation ended without his arrest after his successor, Governor Usman Ododo, arrived at the residence and reportedly left with him in his official vehicle. The PUNCH reported that EFCC operatives were prevented from gaining access to the residence by security personnel attached to the former governor.

Bello was subsequently declared wanted by the commission, while the Nigeria Immigration Service placed him on a watchlist. In September 2024, another attempt to arrest him at the Kogi State Government Lodge in Abuja reportedly failed, with EFCC officials accusing Ododo of again frustrating their operation. After months of unsuccessful attempts to bring him before the court, Bello reported to the EFCC on November 27, 2024, and was subsequently arraigned alongside his co-defendants. They pleaded not guilty to the charges.

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Witnesses Testify Against Bello In Court

The trial has since continued, with the EFCC presenting witnesses and financial records in support of its allegations. In February 2026, an EFCC witness, Olomotane Egoro, told the Federal High Court that Bello's name did not appear as a beneficiary, signatory, or party to transactions involving some companies allegedly awarded local government contracts in Kogi State. In March, another prosecution witness, Mahmoud Abdulazeez, maintained that Bello's name was not linked to the transactions involving property documents tendered before the court.

In June 2026, the 17th prosecution witness, Shehu Bala, also told the court during cross-examination that Bello was not involved in the property transactions under examination. Also in June 2026, a prosecution witness told the FCT High Court in Abuja that his company paid between 50 and 60 per cent of commissions earned from consultancy services to officials of the Kogi State Internal Revenue Service, testifying as the 18th prosecution witness.

In October, another witness, an EFCC investigator, told the court that companies under investigation received funds from Kogi local government accounts through transactions allegedly linked to the case. The investigator also described how bank records and closed-circuit television footage were examined to trace the movement of funds.

Court Restores Forfeiture Order On Properties

Meanwhile, the EFCC secured a significant legal victory in August 2025 when the Court of Appeal in Lagos restored an interim forfeiture order covering 14 properties allegedly linked to the former governor. The appellate court directed the EFCC to proceed with the final forfeiture proceedings, holding that properties suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activities could be investigated and preserved pending the determination of the case.

The EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, said in an interview with Channels Television in January 2026 that the commission had filed three cases against the former governor and fulfilled its mandate by investigating and prosecuting him. According to Olukoyede, the responsibility for determining Bello's guilt rests with the judiciary.

Bello, who is the senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress for Kogi Central in the 2027 general elections, has maintained his innocence and expressed confidence that the allegations against him will not stand the test of judicial scrutiny. Bello and his co-defendants have denied the allegations, while the trial remains ongoing.