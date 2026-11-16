Mr Macaroni says he fears marriage and relationships after long single period

Nigerian comedian and actor Debo Adedayo, known as Mr Macaroni, says he is scared of marriage and relationships and unsure he can meet the demands of commitment, though he cares for a woman he has been talking to.

Nigerian comedian and actor Debo Adedayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni, has opened up about his fear of marriage and romantic relationships during an appearance on the In My Opinion podcast on YouTube.

He said being single for a long time had made it difficult for him to adjust to the demands of commitment, especially constant communication and attention.

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Mr Macaroni Reveals Marriage Fears

"I'm so scared of marriage, relationships. I've been single for so long. But the truth is, I don't know how to do it anymore," Mr Macaroni said on the podcast.

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"I'm not sure. And when I say do it, I mean the constant calls. A part of me wants it. A part of me knows that I care for this person, but some days I just want to be left alone," he added.

The comedian revealed that he cares deeply for a woman he has been talking to, but he is unsure whether he can fully commit to her. He said he sometimes goes one or two weeks without reaching out, adding that it would be unfair to profess love without full commitment.

"I always think that it is totally unfair to say to someone that you love them, but you're not willing to commit all the way through. If you say you want to be with someone, you have responsibility," he said. Mr Macaroni also recalled an occasion when he promised to call the woman after a conversation but became engrossed in playing FIFA after returning home.

He Prefers Video Games Over Calls

He said although he remembered his promise, he continued playing the game instead of making the call. He disclosed that he could go for one or two weeks without communicating with someone, adding that he sometimes preferred to be alone, play video games and have his personal space. He clarified that his hesitation isn't about his career, but about how long he has been used to being single.

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"I think it's not because of my career. I think it's just because it's been so long," he said. Mr Macaroni is known for his comedy skits and the character Daddy Waidi. He began his acting career with minor roles before venturing into content creation.

Degree From Mountview Academy Theatre Arts

During the interview, he said frustration with waiting for bigger acting opportunities partly pushed him to create his own content. Recently, the skit maker earned a Master of Arts degree with a distinction in Performance (Acting) from the Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts in London. He announced the achievement in a video shared on his Instagram page, describing the programme as challenging.

He added that completing the degree had tested him in several ways but contributed to his personal and professional development.