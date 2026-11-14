Former Ogun deputy governor Pelumi Kazeem recounts childhood, says he is no longer interested in struggling for political positions

Former Ogun State deputy governor Pelumi Kazeem has recounted his childhood, education and the death of his father in 1968, saying he is no longer interested in struggling for political positions.

Former Ogun State deputy governor Pelumi Kazeem has said he is no longer interested in struggling for political positions, while recounting the experiences that shaped his life and career.

Kazeem gave glory to Almighty God for what He has done in his life. He said his mother was his father's third wife, and that her first three children died as toddlers. When the third child died, two days before Eid al-Fitr, his mother was so devastated that she decided to leave his father's house. She packed some of her belongings and went to her father's house.

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Kazeem Mother Pledges For Her Return

She could not understand why she should remain in a household where the other women were nursing their children while she had lost all three of hers. When his father returned from the Eid celebration and discovered she was no longer at home, he went to his maternal grandfather to plead for her return. His grandfather insisted that she should go back to her husband, saying God would give her more children in that same house.

She eventually returned, and Kazeem was born afterwards. However, his childhood was not easy. He suffered from various ailments, and several interventions were made. Local remedies, Quranic interventions and even Christian and Aladura interventions were tried before he eventually grew strong enough to attend school.

On his educational trajectory, Kazeem said he was not particularly conscious of what was happening around him when he started primary school. He kept getting promoted on trial until he reached Primary Five. His father eventually said the practice had to stop and insisted that he repeat the class instead of proceeding to Primary Six. After completing primary school, his father insisted that he must finish reading the Holy Quran before going to secondary school.

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His mother, however, was determined that he should further his education. Eventually, he completed the Quran and gained admission into three schools: Ijebu College, Ijebu-Ode; Ijebu Muslim College; and Grammar School, Ijebu-Ode. His father preferred Ijebu College, but he did not want to attend the school. His mates were already in higher classes, and he was uncomfortable with the thought of returning to a school where he would be junior to them.

Kazeem Convinces Father Regarding School Choice

He was also worried about living in a polygamous household. He eventually found a way to convince his father to allow him to attend Ijebu Muslim College. He had noticed that there was a piggery at Ijebu College and that some students told them they were served pork on Sundays. He went to his father and asked whether he wanted him to complete the Quran only to attend a school where he would eat pork.

His father was furious and slapped him, calling him a liar. However, after making enquiries, he eventually agreed that he could attend Ijebu Muslim College. He initially opted for Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry, but they experienced a shortage of teachers, which affected his studies. He later switched to Biology and eventually encountered difficulties with his Higher School Certificate examinations.

He wanted to study Medicine because of his uncle, but his academic results did not make that possible. He eventually gained admission to the University of Ibadan, where he studied Agriculture and later specialised in Animal Science. He subsequently obtained his second degree from the University of Lagos.

Asked about one childhood experience that remained memorable and perhaps shaped the person he is today, Kazeem said the death of his father remains one of the most defining experiences of his life. His father died in October 1968, when he was in Form One at Ijebu Muslim College. He was only 52. A few days before his death, his father had sent someone to pay the balance of his school fees.

Kazeem Father Death Marked Defining Experience

He later complained of neck pain and insisted on going to the hospital. Before leaving, he brought out the clothes he had prepared for his burial and arranged them on his bed. He initially appeared to be recovering in the hospital.

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However, on the morning he was expected to be discharged, he complained of thirst. Those around him offered him tea instead of water. After taking a few sips, he suddenly slumped and died before the doctor could reach him. His death marked the beginning of a difficult period for Kazeem.

His mother had six other children after him, including twins, and he was suddenly faced with an uncertain future. He did not know whether he would be able to continue his education. Fortunately, his uncle, who had returned to Nigeria the previous year, visited his mother and asked about his education. He requested to see his results and was impressed by his improvement.

He was then 40th in his class. His uncle invited him to spend part of his holiday with him in Lagos and gave him his school fees and pocket money before he returned to school. That was how he began supporting his education. Knowing that dropping out could affect his future, Kazeem became more determined to do well.

Kazeem Academic Performance Improved Under Mentorship

He had moved from 110th position in his first term to 87th and then 40th. In Form Two, he came 18th, 16th and 18th in the three terms. In Form Three, he was ninth, third and sixth. A senior student also contributed to his improvement.

He was playful and often slept during prep hours, so the senior would wake him up and insist that he study. Sometimes, if he refused to stay awake, he made him sleep on the bare floor. He thought he was being harsh at the time, but he remains grateful to him because he helped him develop the discipline he needed. On his dreams growing up, Kazeem said his initial ambition was to study Engineering.

At one point, he considered Veterinary Medicine, but it was a six-year programme. He had already become conscious of the responsibilities waiting for him, especially the need to support his younger siblings. He therefore decided to study Agriculture and complete the shorter programme. He graduated with a second-class upper degree.

Asked whether he ever imagined that he would venture into politics and eventually occupy prominent public offices, Kazeem said he did not set out with the intention of becoming a politician. His entry into public service came later, after he had worked with Pfizer Livestock Feeds. He was eventually appointed a commissioner by the military governor of Ogun State. He said his mother and uncle had tremendous influence on his life, and that his father also played an important role.